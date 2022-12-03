 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crews extinguish fire at Waterloo home

WATERLOO --- Firefighters extinguished a blaze that filled a Waterloo home with smoke on Saturday.

A resident at 1825 W. Fourth St. arrived home around 11:10 a.m. and noticed smoke in the house and called 911.

Crews with Waterloo Fire rescue found a small fire smoldering in between the front steps and the foundation. Firefighters put out the blaze and vented smoke from the home.

No injuries were reported.

Also on Saturday, crews with Evansdale Fire Rescue and the Raymond Fire Department were sent to a fire at a detached garage on Wema Avenue in Evansdale.

