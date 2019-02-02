Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Firefighters extinguished a blazed in a chimney Saturday morning.

Residents at 612 Campbell Ave. called 911 shortly and evacuated the house after 7:30 a.m. Fire crews found fire burning in the home’s chimney, and no injuries were reported.

The house suffered minor smoke damage and water damage.

