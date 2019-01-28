LIME SPRINGS – One person is dead following a snowmobile accident in Howard County on Friday.
According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Ross Wilson, 28, of Cresco, was heading east alone on the trail next to Major Road two miles northwest of Lime Springs around 1:40 a.m. Friday when he lost control of his snowmobile.
Wilson's 2015 Polaris rolled over him, and he was later found by other snowmobile riders. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Crews with the Lime Springs Fire Department assisted at the scene, and the accident is still under investigation.
According to his online obituary at Hindt Funeral Home, Wilson was an electrician who was planning on soon proposing to his girlfriend, Ashley. Wilson just recently became a member of the Driftrunners Snowmobile Club.
