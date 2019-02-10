CRESCO — A Cresco man was airlifted to a hospital and a horse died after a vehicle struck a horse and buggy in rural Cresco on Sunday.
According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:19 p.m., Steven Jensen, 50, of Cresco, was traveling eastbound on A23/45th St. when a westbound horse and buggy driven by Phillip Yoder, 23, also of Cresco, turned left in front of Jensen at the intersection with Timber Avenue. Jensen was unable to stop in time and struck the horse.
Yoder was thrown from the buggy, and Jensen’s vehicle went in the ditch. The buggy came to rest on the shoulder of the road, and the horse crawled into the ditch and died.
Yoder was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with serious head injuries.
Jensen and his passenger, Michael McIntyre, were not injured.
Assisting at the scene were Cresco Fire & Rescue and Regional Health Services of Howard County Ambulance Service.
