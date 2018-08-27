CEDAR FALLS – A three-day creative retreat, create{her}CF, will feature a series of large and small projects for participants and a presentation by HGTV’s Mallorie Rasberry.
The retreat, Sept. 27-29, is being hosted by Fig & Frolic and is designed to empower DIYers and others to “take the leap into becoming the maker you’ve always wanted to be,” says Fig & Frolic’s Jenny Boevers. Boevers co-owns the popular downtown Cedar Falls shop and maker’s space with her mother, Becky Hiatt.
Rasberry, a cast member of the HGTV show “Home Town,” will be the keynote speaker at the first-ever creative retreat.
Boevers says participants will work through several large and small projects and make use of every tool in the tool box from drills to sewing machine.
“We wanted to get everyone’s creative juices flowing and teach them new techniques, as well as encourage people to bring their own ideas to life and to have fun with it,” says Boevers.
Large group sessions will take place on the third floor of the Oster Regent Theatre. Fig and Frolic and Hatchlings & Hens will be the downtown hubs for smaller breakout sessions.
Boevers will be an instructor at Fig & Frolic, and Hatchlings & Hens owner Katie Bjerke also will be a presenter.
Registration and an opening reception take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 27. A small DIY project will commemorate the weekend. On Sept. 28, the day runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning with continental breakfast, followed by three projects that will hone participants’’ skills as makers.
Rasberry will speak at lunch. She co-owns and manages a retail store, Laurel Mercantile, committed to only USA-made heirloom wares and durable goods for home and life. She will join the retreat participants for the final project of the day. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres are planned in the evening.
On Sept. 28, the day begins with a visit to the Cedar Falls Farmers’ Market and a food-truck breakfast. A large-group project will get underway, and in the afternoon, self-guided exploration and/or reflection is planned.
A special panel also will host a Q&A session.
Cost is $349 and includes supplies and materials for four major project, a goodie bag valued at more than $50, Thursday night reception and cocktails, Friday morning continental breakfast, Friday night cocktails, $30 in Downtown Dining Dollars to use as you wish; a T-shirt and handmade bracelet commemorating the weekend and the panel of speakers.
Register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/createher-cf-registration-46452183732?aff=es2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.