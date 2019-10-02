In this photo provided by Antonio Arreguin, smoke fills the sky after a World War II-era bomber plane crashed, Wednesday outside Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, Conn. A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed the crash of the B-17 plane.
WATERLOO – A World War II-era bomber that was featured in military history fly-ins at the Waterloo Regional Airport in recent years has crashed in Connecticut.
The Associated Press reported that the B-17 Flying Fortress carrying 13 people crashed and burned at the Hartford, Conn., airport in an aborted takeoff attempt Wednesday, and a state official said at least five people were killed.
The four-engine, propeller-driven plane struggled to get into the air and slammed into a maintenance shed at Bradley International Airport as the pilots circled back for a landing, officials and witnesses said.
It had 10 passengers and three crew members, authorities said. The state official who gave the death toll was not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The aircraft was attached to the Wings of Freedom Tour organized by the nonprofit Collings Foundation of Stow, Mass. The B-17 was a centerpiece when the tour landed in Waterloo in July 2017 and returned again in July 2019 during shows covered by The Courier.
During the Waterloo events, the tour was offering 30-minute flights in the B-17 for $450 per person.
The Collings Foundation said the same plane in Wednesday’s accident also crashed in 1987 at an air show near Pittsburgh, injuring several people. Hit by a severe crosswind as it touched down, the bomber overshot a runway and plunged down a hillside. It was later repaired.
The B-17 was built in 1945, too late for combat in World War II, according to the foundation.
It served in a rescue squadron and a military air transport service before being subjected to the effects of three nuclear explosions during testing, the foundation said. It was later sold as scrap and eventually was restored. The foundation bought it in 1986.
Connecticut Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella said hours after the crash that some of those on board were severely burned, and “the victims are very difficult to identify.”
The vintage bomber was used to take history buffs and aircraft enthusiasts on short flights, during which they could get up and walk around the loud and windy interior.
“Right now my heart really goes out to the families who are waiting,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “And we are going to give them the best information we can as soon as we can in an honest way.”
The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team to investigate the cause of the crash.
The plane was a few minutes into the flight when the pilots reported a problem and said it was not gaining altitude, officials said. It lost control upon touching down and struck the shed just before 10 a.m.
Flight records from FlightAware shows the plane had traveled about 8 miles (13 kilometers) and reached an altitude of 800 feet (244 meters).
One person on the ground was injured, officials said. The airport _ New England’s second-busiest _ was closed afterward but reopened a single runway about 3½ hours later.
Brian Hamer, of Norton, Massachusetts, said he was less than a mile away when he saw a B-17, “which you don’t normally see,” fly directly overhead, apparently trying to gain altitude but not succeeding.
One of the engines began to sputter, and smoke came out the back, Hamer said. The plane made a wide turn and headed back toward the airport, he said.
“Then we heard all the rumbling and the thunder, and all the smoke comes up, and we kind of figured it wasn’t good,” Hamer said.
Antonio Arreguin, who had parked at a construction site near the airport, said he did not see the plane but heard the explosion and could feel the heat from “this big ball of orange fire” about 250 yards away.
Only a few of the roaring Boeing B-17 Flying Fortresses are still airworthy. The planes, 74 feet (23 meters) long with a wingspan of 104 feet (32 meters), were used in daylight bombing raids against Germany during World War II. The missions were extremely risky, with high casualty rates, but helped break the Nazis’ industrial war machine.
“This is kind of shocking. It’s a loss to lose a B-17,” said Hamer, whose father served in the Air Force. “I mean, there aren’t very many of those left.”
B-17 Flying Fortress taxies to Livingston Aviation during the Wings of Freedom Tour at the Waterloo Regional Airport on Monday, July 24, 2017.
This is very sad. I have a photo I took last year of a B-17 flying over Myrtle Beach, SC. It's not a usual plane that flies over, so I snapped a few shots and got a great photo. Condolences to the families of those killed and quick and full healing for the injured.
