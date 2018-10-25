WATERLOO -- Organizers of an aviation archaeology project in Northern Ireland are looking for family or relatives of Lt. Milo E. Rundall.
Rundall, who served in the U.S. military in World War II, crashed a P38 aircraft in Ireland's Monaghan County in December 1942.
Rundall bailed out of the plane and later was a prisoner of war in Germany. He returned to Waterloo after the war and died in 2006.
The Monaghan County Council, a local museum, area schools and university surveyors are taking part in a project to research, survey and excavate WWII plane crashes in their county, and the next site to be fully searched in the one where Rundall's plane went down.
Preliminary test pits have already revealed sizeable fragments of wing components, some cockpit perspex and several bullets.
Organizer Jonny McNee would like to make contact with any Rundall family members. Contact him at jonnymcnee@googlemail.com.
