A sports utility vehicle struck the front porch of 305 Ricker St. following a two-vehicle crash Monday.

WATERLOO – Two people were treated for injuries after a two-vehicle crash that sent a sport utility vehicle careening into the front of a house on Monday afternoon.

Details weren’t available, but residents called 911 after the two SUVs collided at the intersection of Linn and Ricker streets around 2 p.m. Monday. A Chevrolet Tahoe veered into the yard of 305 Ricker St. and slammed into the front porch, shifting the structure.

