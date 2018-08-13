WATERLOO – Two people were treated for injuries after a two-vehicle crash that sent a sport utility vehicle careening into the front of a house on Monday afternoon.
Details weren’t available, but residents called 911 after the two SUVs collided at the intersection of Linn and Ricker streets around 2 p.m. Monday. A Chevrolet Tahoe veered into the yard of 305 Ricker St. and slammed into the front porch, shifting the structure.
