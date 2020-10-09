 Skip to main content
Crash in Raymond sends one to hospital
Crash in Raymond sends one to hospital

RAYMOND -- The driver of a single-vehicle crash in Raymond was transported to a hospital Friday night.

The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile male of Fairbank, was traveling east on Lafayette Road when he entered the south ditch in the 6200 block, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle continued east through the ditch before coming to a rest on a driveway at about 8:15 p.m. 

The driver was transported to MercyOne hospital in Waterloo by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Evansdale Police Department, Evansdale Ambulance and Raymond Fire Department. 

black hawk county sheriff logo patch clip
