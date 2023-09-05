BRANDON — A vehicle flew off Interstate 380 onto 330th Street east of Brandon before bursting into flames and leaving one person dead Monday, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff deputies responded to the crash after receiving multiple 911 calls at 6:25 a.m. about the vehicle traveling southbound at mile marker 50 before flying off the overpass and onto the roadway below.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until family notification.

The street was closed under the highway for several hours as the incident was investigated and the crash was cleaned up. The Buchanan County Medical Examiner's Office, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Fire Department, Urbana Fire Department, North Benton EMS, Tegeler Body & Frame Wrecker & Crane, and Reiff Family Center assisted on scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

