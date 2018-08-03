Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – A woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle struck a utility pole and collided with the porch of a home Thursday night.

The woman’s identity and condition weren’t immediately available.

The crash happened at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Elm Street. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities had received reports of the vehicle driving erratically shortly before the crash, according to officials.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments