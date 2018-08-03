WATERLOO – A woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle struck a utility pole and collided with the porch of a home Thursday night.
The woman’s identity and condition weren’t immediately available.
The crash happened at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Elm Street. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities had received reports of the vehicle driving erratically shortly before the crash, according to officials.
