WATERLOO -- A car accident Sunday afternoon left 973 Waterloo residence without power for about two hours, according to MidAmerican Energy.
A car hit a pole at the corner of Lackland Drive and Texas Street near the Family Fun Center at 12:30 p.m., according to Waterloo Police.
There were no injuries in the crash but others were without power.
By 2:30 p.m., power had been restored to much of the area. The car was towed away.
