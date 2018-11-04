Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- A car accident Sunday afternoon left 973 Waterloo residence without power for about two hours, according to MidAmerican Energy. 

A car hit a pole at the corner of Lackland Drive and Texas Street near the Family Fun Center at 12:30 p.m., according to Waterloo Police. 

There were no injuries in the crash but others were without power.

By 2:30 p.m., power had been restored to much of the area. The car was towed away.

