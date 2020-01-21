Craft to give history of Waterloo Street Railway

WATERLOO — Reed Craft will be the featured lecturer Tuesday at the Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St.

Craft is a charter member of the society and is the current treasurer.

After retiring as general manager at the Waterloo Water Works in 2001, he’s been active in the community, receiving the Courier’s “Eight Over 80” award in 2018. In 2019, he wrote a book on the history of the Waterloo Water Works.

He will concentrate on the Waterloo Street Railway Co., founded in 1885 to provide horse car transportation to train depots and other businesses.

Refreshments will be served after the presentation. All programs are open to the public, and admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children.

New members are always welcome. Anyone interested in becoming a member and learning more about upcoming programs should contact Craig Bravender at 296-3019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0