CLARKSVILLE — The 16th annual Fall Craft Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the gymnasiums at the Clarksville school.
There also will be outdoor vendors downtown, and new this year, vendors at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center.
There will be a wide variety of handmade craft items and repurposed creations, as well as take-home food vendors and a lunch stand in the east gym lobby with seating.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Admission and parking are free.
More information can be found at www.clarksvilleiowa.com. The event is sponsored by the Clarksville Commercial Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.