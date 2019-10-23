{{featured_button_text}}
Clarksville crafts

The annual craft expo in Clarksville is set for Saturday.

CLARKSVILLE — The 16th annual Fall Craft Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the gymnasiums at the Clarksville school.

There also will be outdoor vendors downtown, and new this year, vendors at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center.

There will be a wide variety of handmade craft items and repurposed creations, as well as take-home food vendors and a lunch stand in the east gym lobby with seating.

Admission and parking are free.

More information can be found at www.clarksvilleiowa.com. The event is sponsored by the Clarksville Commercial Club.

