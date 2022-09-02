Craft sale, car show at Evansdale's Love INC Festival Sept. 10

EVANSDALE -- The 17th annual Festival for Love INC will be Sept. 10 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A 30-vendor and craft sale will take place featuring wood crafts, jewelry, quilt crafts, glass yard sculptures, Mary Kay, Tastefully Simple and more. There also will be a bake sale.

The Legends Car Show and Shine will feature about 70 entrants and the Agent Orange Motorcycle. There will be an Honor Walk of Flags and a program to honor first responders. A car parade led by 2022 Legends Marvin Derifield and Michelle Young will wind through Evansdale to close the car show. The entry fee for the car show is a donation to Love INC. Trophies will be presented by Special Olympians.

At 11 a.m., a beef and noodle dinner will be served, with a hot dog option offered.

Love INC serves the Cedar Valley with transformational programs for its clients seeking a way out of poverty. Parenting, job skills and finance classes are available. These programs are supported by the Prince of Peace fundraiser with all proceeds going to Love INC.