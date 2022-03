NEW HARTFORD -- More than 30 vendors are expected to participate in a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30.

The event will take place at the New Hartford Elementary School, 508 Beaver St. The group "From our hearts to yours" will participate with a free-will donation bake sale and craft items. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House, and The American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge, both in Iowa City.