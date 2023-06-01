WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center is offering Heartsaver, CPR, AED and first aid training for non-health care providers to the public at 5 p.m. on June 20.

The class is an instructor-led and video-based course that teaches CPR and AED use as well as teaches critical skills to respond and manage an emergency until emergency medical services arrive. Participants will learn how to treat bleeding, sprains, broken bones, shock and other first aid emergencies.

Participants will receive a two-year completion card upon successful completion of the course from the American Heart Association.

The fee is $85 and space is limited. Pre-registration and payment are required by calling (319) 352-4939.

