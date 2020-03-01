CPM Roskamp cornering a global market from the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — Industry insiders view CPM Holdings Inc. as a global force in agriculture and fuel.

“The company has virtually cornered the market on all types of processing equipment to grind, crush, crumble, break, flake, hully, hammer, shred, condition, pellet and cool practically anything,” noted a 2019 Biomass Magazine feature. “(CPM) sells and services machinery and equipment to the animal feed, oilseed processing, corn wet milling, pet food, ethanol and … wood pellet industries.”

The list of CPM’s offerings goes on, encompassing bioenergy, food and more. With its vast portfolio and international acclaim, some wonder how the Cedar Valley became the company’s corporate and global headquarters.

Several factors positioned the metro area for the designation, said Kyle Roed, CPM Holdings human resources director.

“Waterloo-Cedar Falls is kind of the heart and soul,” said Roed. “We’ve had dramatic growth the past several years, and we’ve still retained our heritage and where we come from. It’s in our DNA.”

Leadership was a contributing factor. Ted Waitman of Waverly, now retired CEO and president, positioned the Cedar Valley in the CPM driver’s seat, said Roed.