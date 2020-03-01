CPM Roskamp cornering a global market from the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — Industry insiders view CPM Holdings Inc. as a global force in agriculture and fuel.
“The company has virtually cornered the market on all types of processing equipment to grind, crush, crumble, break, flake, hully, hammer, shred, condition, pellet and cool practically anything,” noted a 2019 Biomass Magazine feature. “(CPM) sells and services machinery and equipment to the animal feed, oilseed processing, corn wet milling, pet food, ethanol and … wood pellet industries.”
The list of CPM’s offerings goes on, encompassing bioenergy, food and more. With its vast portfolio and international acclaim, some wonder how the Cedar Valley became the company’s corporate and global headquarters.
Several factors positioned the metro area for the designation, said Kyle Roed, CPM Holdings human resources director.
“Waterloo-Cedar Falls is kind of the heart and soul,” said Roed. “We’ve had dramatic growth the past several years, and we’ve still retained our heritage and where we come from. It’s in our DNA.”
Leadership was a contributing factor. Ted Waitman of Waverly, now retired CEO and president, positioned the Cedar Valley in the CPM driver’s seat, said Roed.
“Ted set the tone. … He provided the vision to make the company what it is today by aligning the various product offerings in a way that ensures success in multiple markets,” Roed explained. “Culturally, we don’t brag, but we have a lot of pride in our employees. Our people do a lot of interesting, important work, and they balance that with an understanding of how they fit into the bigger picture.”
In addition, the metro area has an international reputation for offering an exceptionally skilled and experienced workforce, Roed added.
“The benefits of being in Waterloo is that there is really strong manufacturing talent here,” he said. “We’re centrally located —- ideally located —- regardless of where our customers are. The work ethic of the people in the area make this a logical choice, too.”
However, CPM first planted roots in northern California, not Iowa. In 1883, a predecessor company manufactured grape presses, crushers and stemmers in San Francisco. These machines helped spur large scale production for Napa Valley wineries.
In 1931, the company opted to diversify its product offerings by building a pellet mill. The machine instigated a new business name: California Pellet Mill.
The company went on to develop additional pellet mill models and improvements. Pellet milling proved so important that “CPM” is a nod to that legacy, said Roed.
These successes undergirded continuing efforts to adapt to consumers’ growing and evolving needs. The 1970s and ‘80s brought several acquisitions, expanding product lines and adding new locations in the United States, Amsterdam and Singapore.
In 1987, CPM acquired Roskamp Mfg. and established the company’s local presence, Roed explained. CPM continued its geographic expansion, too, adding sites in the United States, South America, China and Europe.
This focused growth laid the groundwork for CPM’s current business verticals, said Roed.
Stated succinctly, the company’s efforts drive food and fuel production, he explained. In broader terms, CPM’s 1,300 employees at 26 locations in 11 countries manufacture and create everything from machinery, goods, tools and technology for myriad industries and a broad array of applications, uses and functions.
“I think the exciting thing for our company is that we are tied to industries that are only going to grow,” said Roed. “As long as the population grows, we’re going to continue to grow.”
CPM manages its vast product lines and large, distributed network of locations and employees differently from comparably sized companies.
“We’re fairly decentralized in terms of corporate oversight,” he said. “We collaborate on a high level and handle a lot through technology, … but we don’t have a ton of meetings.”
These practices were established by Waitman, who retired in 2019.
Ted always fostered a very independent philosophy, empowered his managers to make decisions,” said Roed. “That culture still exists, and it created a really self-reliant team.”
Overall, the company’s array of machinery, products and services are used by more than 3,000 current customers.
The result is the opportunity to have a large, positive impact, said Roed. One such area is CPM’s recycling products and services. This includes plastic and rubber recycling and production of renewable diesel, biodiesel and biomass.
“There’s solid fuel-pelleting, too, which is taking biowaste, compressing it into pellets and burning it as fuel,” Roed explained. “The (European Union) is heavily into solid fuel-pelleting. It’s popular in Sweden; that’s how they dispose of their trash, because they don’t have space for landfills.”
CPM’s varied approach to multiple markets can be seen within operations at a single location.
At Roskamp Champion in Waterloo, staff produce material grinding and preparation equipment for oilseed; animal feed; ethanol; conditioners and coolants; biomass; chemicals; waste recovery; and more. This includes building Roskamp and Champion particle size-reduction machinery, or grain “flakers.”
The metro area also boasts CPM’s product lab, said Roed.
“Our test lab in Waterloo is a destination for a lot of customers, because of the opportunity to bring them in and show them a lot of our processes and products,” said Roed.
CPM’s reputation aids in recruiting top talent, he added. Regional recruiters serve designated locations, with methods varying depending on the needs of a particular site. Many rely on referrals and word of mouth references from existing employees.
Iowa State University in Ames is one of the company’s biggest networks for new employees, Roed said.
“We feel like we’re a family company,” he explained. “Despite our size, we’re still very agile. People are empowered to lead and make decisions … and avoid creating bottlenecks. We still very much have the feel of a small business.”
