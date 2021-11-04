COVID vaccines for ages 5-11 approved. Here's how to get one in the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO -- Elementary-aged children are the latest age group eligible to receive a vaccination against COVID-19, and those vaccines are now available in the Cedar Valley.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday approved the use of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, at a third of the strength of the dose administered to those older than 12.

A Pfizer trial of 3,100 children of those ages found the vaccine was 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and found no serious side effects.

"I am glad that the COVID-19 vaccine will now be available to children ages five to eleven," said Rep. Ashley Hinson, the Republican representing northeast Iowa. "Parents will now have the opportunity to choose if they want their children to be vaccinated and if that is the right decision for their families. This is another step toward getting us back to health and back to normal life."

Around 248,000 children in Iowa are newly eligible for the shot, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, which will be receiving an initial shipment of 99,000 doses this week and weekly doses after that.

UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, MercyOne Northeast Iowa locations and People's Community Health Clinic are all offering children 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine beginning Thursday.

"Getting children vaccinated as soon as they are eligible will help make sure they're protected this respiratory season," the Black Hawk County Health Department urged in a Wednesday press release.

UnityPoint Health will begin administering a low dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 next week. To accommodate differences in dosing requirements, vaccine clinics specifically for the 5-11 age group have been scheduled at the following times and locations:

• 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at UnityPoint Health – Prairie Parkway (5100 Prairie Pkwy., Cedar Falls)

• 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at UnityPoint Health – Prairie Parkway

• 4-7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Allen Hospital (1825 Logan Ave., Waterloo)

• 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at UnityPoint Health – Prairie Parkway

Families should call (319) 226-2600 to schedule a time at these vaccine clinics.

MercyOne advised parents and guardians to schedule vaccinations through their child's primary care provider's office, said spokesperson Chelsea Keenan. People's Clinic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hy-Vee and Walgreens representatives also said they were prepared to offer the vaccine to children. Hy-Vee told the Iowa Capital Dispatch it would be by appointment only, while Walgreens did not offer specific details on how they plan to administer pediatric vaccines.

