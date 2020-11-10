 Skip to main content
COVID update, Nov. 10: 3K Iowans now catch virus every day
COVID update, Nov. 10: 3K Iowans now catch virus every day

Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

 CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

What to know today:

  • Nearly 3,000 Iowans are now diagnosed with coronavirus every day, a number growing by leaps and bounds: Just a week ago, the state was at an average of 2,000 cases per day, and surpassed 1,000 per day less than a month ago.
  • Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a limitation on indoor gatherings like sporting events to 25 people and outdoor gatherings to 100 people, unless everyone wears a mask. "I know we're all experiencing pandemic fatigue, but we just can't let our guard down," Reynolds said in a Tuesday morning briefing. "Now is the time for every Iowan to carefully consider what more that you can do to prevent spreading the virus."
  • More than 100 long-term care facilities in the state are dealing with ongoing coronavirus outbreaks, accounting for 5% of current cases but 48% of all COVID-19 deaths.
  • Anamosa state prison had its first inmate death from COVID-19 -- David Streets, 70 -- as it battles an outbreak affecting 490 prisoners and 51 staff. That's led to the state's highest positivity rate in Jones County of 43.6%, according to Reynolds, who said another round of testing in state prisons was happening Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • 90 of Iowa's 99 counties now surpassed a 15% positive testing rate, and only one county -- Ringgold -- was below 10% positivity. Bremer County led Northeast Iowa with a 28.7% rate, followed by Grundy County at 27.8% and Black Hawk County at 25%.
  • Black Hawk County added two deaths from COVID-19, while Bremer and Floyd counties added one each.
  • Reynolds noted that COVID-19 patients were 15% of all hospitalized patients, and, while beds were still available, "staffing has become increasingly challenging."

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 161,257

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average cases per day: 2,996 (+44) (14-day average as of three days ago)

National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.24 (-0.03)

Rate of coronavirus spread, Nov. 10, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread, Nov. 10, 2020, per rt.live.

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Positive testing rate yesterday: 29.2% (+1.5%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.

Deaths: 1,872

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average deaths per day: 11.9 (+0.7) (14-day average as of three days ago)

Fatality rate: 1.16% (-0.11%)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 25th (-1; Nevada now 24th) (Info: kff.org)

Number of Iowans currently infected: 56,471 (+2,541)

Total population currently infected: 1.79% (+0.08%)

Total population ever infected: 5.24% (+0.14%)

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 1,135 (+101)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 297 (+21) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 79 (+13)

Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 196 (+12)
  • Region 6: 32 (-1) 
  • Region 2: 9 (+1)

Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 89 (+7)
  • Region 6: 14 (+1)
  • Region 2: 6 (no change)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 102 (+10)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC active outbreak cases: 2,993
  • Percentage of statewide active cases: 5.3% (no change)
  • LTC total outbreak deaths: 900
  • Percentage of statewide deaths: 48.1% (-0.1%)

State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)

Anamosa State Penitentiary

  • Inmates positive: 490 (+5)
  • Staff positive: 51 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (+1)

Clarinda Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 377 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 13 (-3)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 4 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)

Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)

  • Inmates positive: 4 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 10 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)

  • Inmates positive: 9 (+5)
  • Staff positive: 7 (+3)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)

Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 6 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 5 (-13)
  • Staff positive: 5 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Newton Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 6 (+2)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)

  • Inmates positive: 254 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 4 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

------------------

Black Hawk County

Cases: 7,902

Average new cases per day: 155 (+5)

People currently infected: 2,896 (+88)

Hospitalized: 52 (no change)

Deaths: 110

Average deaths per day: 0.9 (+0.2)

Fatality rate: 1.4% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 2.2% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 6.5% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 25.0% (+0.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3 (no change)

  • Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 14 cases (+2), 0 recovered
  • Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 20 cases (no change), 0 recovered
  • Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 129 cases (+9), 3 recovered (+1)

University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Nov. 2-8: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)

  • New positive tests at Student Health Center: 96 (+18)
  • Positive testing rate: 37.65% (-0.77%)
  • Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 62 (+25)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6 (no change)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 35 (+9)

Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Nov. 2-8: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)

  • New student cases: 29 (+4)
  • Percentage of students positive: 0.79% (+0.11%)
  • New employee cases: 8 (+3)
  • Percentage of employees positive: 1.09% (+0.41%)

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com(updated periodically)

Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:

  • Cedar Falls (50613): 29.3% (+1.0%)
  • Dunkerton (50626): 0.9% (no change)
  • Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (+0.1%)
  • Evansdale (50707): 5.4% (+0.4%)
  • Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
  • Hudson (50643): 1.4% (+0.3%)
  • Jesup (50648): 0.6% (no change)
  • La Porte City (50651): 1.8% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50701): 23.4% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50702): 19.4% (-0.8%)
  • Waterloo (50703): 15.1% (-1.1%)
  • Other: 1.4% (-0.1%)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-18: 8.2% (+0.1%)
  • 19-39: 46.5% (-0.4%)
  • 40-59: 26.8% (+0.1%)
  • 60-79: 14.7% (+0.2%)
  • 80+: 3.7% (-0.1%)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 50.6% (+0.4%)
  • Female: 49.4% (-0.4%)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 4.0% (-0.5%)
  • Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 1.5%
  • Black: 13.4% (-0.8%)
  • Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 3.7%
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.0% (-0.1%)
  • Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.6%
  • White: 79.6% (no change)
  • Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 4.9%
  • Other: 2.0% (-0.1%)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 9.8% (-0.8%)
  • Percentage of population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 5.2%
  • Non-Hispanic: 90.2% (+0.8%)
  • Percentage of population: 95.4%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 5.2%

------------------

Bremer County

Cases: 1,171

Average new cases per day: 35 (+2)

People currently infected: 575 (+176)

Hospitalized: 9 (no change)

Deaths: 12

Average deaths per day: 0.2 (+0.1)

Fatality rate: 1.0% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 2.3% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 4.7% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 28.7% (+1.2%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)

  • Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 19 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)
  • Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 9 cases (no change), 5 recovered (no change)

Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)

  • Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 26 (+6)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 26 (+6)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 134 (+45)
  • Current campus infection rate: 1.3% (+0.32%)

-----------------

Buchanan County

Cases: 737

Average new cases per day: 20 (+1)

People currently infected: 377 (+19)

Hospitalized: 14 (no change)

Deaths: 5

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0.7% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 1.8% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 3.5% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 21.8% (+0.9%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 619

Average new cases per day: 17 (+1)

People currently infected: 185 (+22)

Hospitalized: 5 (no change)

Deaths: 3

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0.5% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 1.3% (+0.2%)

Total population ever infected: 4.3% (+0.2%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 20.5% (+0.6%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 647

Average new cases per day: 19 (+3)

People currently infected: 300 (+58)

Hospitalized: 10 (no change)

Deaths: 6

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0.9% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 1.7% (+0.2%)

Total population ever infected: 3.3% (+0.2%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 19.9% (+2.2%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 17 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)

Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)

  • Positive cases among students and employees: 6 (+1)
  • Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 2 (no change)
  • Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 4 (+1)
  • Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 42 (+5)
  • Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 45 (+4)

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 620

Average new cases per day: 13 (+2)

People currently infected: 133 (+9)

Hospitalized: 5 (no change)

Deaths: 12

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (+0.1)

Fatality rate: 1.9% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.8% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 4.0% (+0.2%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 18.7% (+1.9%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases (no change), 34 recovered (+1)

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 515

Average new cases per day: 14 (no change)

People currently infected: 251 (+12)

Hospitalized: 6 (no change)

Deaths: 6

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 2.0% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 4.3% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 27.8% (-0.4%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

