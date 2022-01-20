 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID forces closure of Operation Threshold lobbies in 3 locations

Operation Threshold logo

Due to Iowa's widespread COVID-19 outbreak, Operation Threshold offices in Waterloo, Independence and Grundy Center are closed to the public, with access by appointment only. The closure is effectively immediately and will be in effect until at least March 1.

Staff will continue to serve at all three locations, conducting as much business as possible over the phone, including serving people on the WIC and Crisis Assistance programs, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Those in need of a program application or assistance can call the appropriate number below or email crisis@operationthreshold.org.

Contact numbers are as follows:

Black Hawk County office – (319) 291-2065

Buchanan County office - (319) 334-6081

Grundy County office – (319) 824-3460

