COVID claims former Waterloo musician Warren Pohl

Pohl also played with Bob and Jovita Long and opened for such Nashville artists as Faron Young, Jody Miller and Conway Twitty.

The musician had been feeling achy in late March, said LuEllyn Pohl, who also grew up here. He felt better the next morning, but called her at work about mid-morning to say he didn’t feel well. After a video conference with his doctor, “he was told he didn’t meet all the criteria for COVID-19. He had a fever, but no chest congestion. Warren wanted to get an influenza test because that was in our minds.”

A few days later, Pohl felt better, but the following morning, LuEllyn said, he was staggering and his breathing had become labored. His daughter, Allison, took him to the hospital where he was placed on a ventilator, initially as a precaution. “The doctor said typically it’s on days nine to 12 that you see improvement in COVID patients,” she said, but Warren’s condition worsened. His lungs failed, and his kidneys began to fail.

The musician did have pre-existing conditions. “Warren had had two heart attacks — the first at 48 and the second at 58, and he was on heart (medications). But his heart was the last thing to go. He passed on Wednesday.”

LuEllyn, who still has family in the metro area, is under quarantine until Tuesday, as is her daughter.