COVID Christmas: Cedar Valley churches offer mix of live, streamed and recorded messages of hope

The Rev. Scott Bullock plans to communicate a Christmas message of hope to parishioners at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo. “We can look at the world and see that the trials are real, and we can let them dominate us, or we can chose to react with hope that says ‘this will not endure.’ It’s God’s promise. We have to look beyond ourselves and have the hopeful message of Jesus Christ.”

Christmas Eve masses will take place at 5 and 7:30 p.m. and midnight, followed by a Christmas morning mass at 10 a.m. “We’ve been doing live masses since May, and it’s gone well. We’ll also be live-streaming simultaneously for people at home,” Bullock explained. Hymns will be performed by a few vocalists and an accompanist.

All Christmas services at First Baptist Church in Waterloo will be online, said Rev. Leonard Harmon, co-interim pastor. The church has been closed since March, and its services are aired on the FBC Waterloo Iowa YouTube channel.

“The church is not a building, it is the people. We’ve tried to emphasize that the church is still active and involved. We’ve found people have reached out to one another more than they have at any other time. We want to lift up the need for continued patience and holding onto hope, not fear.

“We don’t live in our fears. We live in our hopes,” Harmon said.