COVID Christmas: Cedar Valley churches offer mix of live, streamed and recorded messages of hope
COVID Christmas: Cedar Valley churches offer mix of live, streamed and recorded messages of hope

christmas eve services.jpg
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

Last year, Pastor Brian King delivered his sermon to 3,500 worshippers who “rejoiced greatly” at Christmas Eve services at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

brian king nazareth lutheran church.jpg

The Rev. Brian King at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. 

This year, there will be seven live services, both traditional and contemporary, with attendance capped at 250 preregistered people per service. Masks are mandatory, and everyone is expected to maintain appropriate physical distancing. A variety of online and televised services also will be offered for members who are uncomfortable attending a live service, King said.

Welcome to a COVID-19 Christmas.

Christians around the world are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ. In the Cedar Valley, the season has been greatly anticipated and will be greeted with decorated trees and gift-giving, but also one of spiritual renewal, personal reflection and quiet celebration.

Doors are still closed to congregations at some Cedar Valley churches, while other churches are open but limiting the number of people at live services. Most churches will live-stream or offer prerecorded Christmas Eve services at their web sites, and may offer recordings of last year’s cantatas, concerts, celebrations and other sermons to view or download.

“People talk about 2020 being a dumpster fire of despair, but in the midst of that is good news. The first Christmas came into a dark, despairing world more than 2,000 years ago. People struggled to find hope, and Luke brought the message of the good news and great joy of a child being born. That remains the message we need to receive today and take into our hearts,” said King.

The Rev. Scott Bullock plans to communicate a Christmas message of hope to parishioners at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo. “We can look at the world and see that the trials are real, and we can let them dominate us, or we can chose to react with hope that says ‘this will not endure.’ It’s God’s promise. We have to look beyond ourselves and have the hopeful message of Jesus Christ.”

Christmas Eve masses will take place at 5 and 7:30 p.m. and midnight, followed by a Christmas morning mass at 10 a.m. “We’ve been doing live masses since May, and it’s gone well. We’ll also be live-streaming simultaneously for people at home,” Bullock explained. Hymns will be performed by a few vocalists and an accompanist.

All Christmas services at First Baptist Church in Waterloo will be online, said Rev. Leonard Harmon, co-interim pastor. The church has been closed since March, and its services are aired on the FBC Waterloo Iowa YouTube channel.

“The church is not a building, it is the people. We’ve tried to emphasize that the church is still active and involved. We’ve found people have reached out to one another more than they have at any other time. We want to lift up the need for continued patience and holding onto hope, not fear.

“We don’t live in our fears. We live in our hopes,” Harmon said.

The online Christmas Eve service will feature a brief meditation on the Christmas story, lighting of the final Advent candle, music by strings and organ and the handbell ensemble. On Dec. 27, the children’s Christmas musical from 2019 will be available for viewing.

“We’re also keeping our congregation connected through Zoom, but the difficulty is that we have a lot of older people who can’t manage the technology. We’re doing a lot of phone calls to reach people so they don’t feel isolated,” Harmon explained.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

He added, “The theme of advent is waiting for the birth of the Christ child. That’s a very powerful message to us today. We’re in a time of waiting, as well, for good news, for the COVID-19 vaccine, and hoping that we will be lifted up.”

