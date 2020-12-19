COVID Christmas: Cedar Valley churches offer mix of live, streamed and recorded messages of hope

Last year, Pastor Brian King delivered his sermon to 3,500 worshippers who “rejoiced greatly” at Christmas Eve services at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
This year, there will be seven live services, both traditional and contemporary, with attendance capped at 250 preregistered people per service. Masks are mandatory, and everyone is expected to maintain appropriate physical distancing. A variety of online and televised services also will be offered for members who are uncomfortable attending a live service, King said.
Welcome to a COVID-19 Christmas.
Christians around the world are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ. In the Cedar Valley, the season has been greatly anticipated and will be greeted with decorated trees and gift-giving, but also one of spiritual renewal, personal reflection and quiet celebration.
Doors are still closed to congregations at some Cedar Valley churches, while other churches are open but limiting the number of people at live services. Most churches will live-stream or offer prerecorded Christmas Eve services at their web sites, and may offer recordings of last year’s cantatas, concerts, celebrations and other sermons to view or download.
“People talk about 2020 being a dumpster fire of despair, but in the midst of that is good news. The first Christmas came into a dark, despairing world more than 2,000 years ago. People struggled to find hope, and Luke brought the message of the good news and great joy of a child being born. That remains the message we need to receive today and take into our hearts,” said King.
The Rev. Scott Bullock plans to communicate a Christmas message of hope to parishioners at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo. “We can look at the world and see that the trials are real, and we can let them dominate us, or we can chose to react with hope that says ‘this will not endure.’ It’s God’s promise. We have to look beyond ourselves and have the hopeful message of Jesus Christ.”
Christmas Eve masses will take place at 5 and 7:30 p.m. and midnight, followed by a Christmas morning mass at 10 a.m. “We’ve been doing live masses since May, and it’s gone well. We’ll also be live-streaming simultaneously for people at home,” Bullock explained. Hymns will be performed by a few vocalists and an accompanist.
All Christmas services at First Baptist Church in Waterloo will be online, said Rev. Leonard Harmon, co-interim pastor. The church has been closed since March, and its services are aired on the FBC Waterloo Iowa YouTube channel.
“The church is not a building, it is the people. We’ve tried to emphasize that the church is still active and involved. We’ve found people have reached out to one another more than they have at any other time. We want to lift up the need for continued patience and holding onto hope, not fear.
“We don’t live in our fears. We live in our hopes,” Harmon said.
The online Christmas Eve service will feature a brief meditation on the Christmas story, lighting of the final Advent candle, music by strings and organ and the handbell ensemble. On Dec. 27, the children’s Christmas musical from 2019 will be available for viewing.
“We’re also keeping our congregation connected through Zoom, but the difficulty is that we have a lot of older people who can’t manage the technology. We’re doing a lot of phone calls to reach people so they don’t feel isolated,” Harmon explained.
He added, “The theme of advent is waiting for the birth of the Christ child. That’s a very powerful message to us today. We’re in a time of waiting, as well, for good news, for the COVID-19 vaccine, and hoping that we will be lifted up.”
Copycat: Cedar Falls owner clones beloved feline
CEDAR FALLS – Hello, kitty.
Mr. Tufts Jr. is the color of ink, and his fur is as soft as a cloud. Large copper eyes are filled with curiosity — and more than a little mischief. His athletic legs are spring-loaded for leaping to the top of the china cabinet, fireplace mantel, stair railing and anywhere else he shouldn’t go, but does anyway because, well, he’s a cat.
At nearly nine months old and 8 ½ pounds, his owner describes Mr. Tufts Jr. as “a holy terror,” a four-legged adolescent “little beast” who has suddenly discovered his claws “that he uses to shred toilet paper all over the house.” But of course, there’s the cuddle factor – “he’s sweet and very affectionate.”
Mr. Tufts Jr. is the spitting image of his namesake, Mr. Tufts. That’s because junior is a clone.
The original Mr. Tufts was a copper-eyed, black semi-long-haired, silky cat with a small white “locket” at his throat, a plumed tail and tufts of fur behind his ears and between his toes.
“I had never had such a wonderful creature. It was harder losing him than any other cat I’ve ever had,” said the owner, a Cedar Falls retiree who wants to remain anonymous.
She was heartbroken when he died. But she had him cloned.
Dr. Kevin Christman of Cedar Valley Veterinary Center in Cedar Falls collected small living tissue samples from his patient, the original Mr. Tufts.
“We had to sedate him and take a little skin, fat and hair – tiny pieces of tissue, like taking a biopsy sample,” he said. It’s the first time in his 10 years as a vet that he’s done a procedure for cloning an animal. “Obviously, I’m science-minded, so it was very interesting and kind of cool. He was an awesome cat, so what better cat than Mr. Tufts?”
The tissue samples were sent to ViaGen Pets in Cedar Park, Texas, pet cloning and genetic preservation specialists. “The common bond with all our clients is the extreme love and connection to their pets. It’s such a special bond that the owner can’t imagine what it will be like without that pet,” said Melain Rodriguez, ViaGen client services manager.
ViaGen has cloned dogs, cats and horses, including the first successfully cloned endangered Przewalski’s horse for San Diego Zoo, which was born in August.
A cloned cat is a genetic twin of the original cat, Rodriguez said. No genetic modification takes place and the cloned cat shares many attributes of the original cat, including appearance, intelligence and temperament. It is no more susceptible to health issues than any other cat. Once received by ViaGen, tissue samples collected by the veterinarian are cultured, and then cultured cells are frozen and stored.
“These cells can be stored for many years. There is no expiration date. The Przewalski’s horse cells were frozen for 40 years before cloning,” explained Rodriguez, who owns a 2-year-old cloned Bengal cat.
Christman received an information packet and followed ViaGen’s step-by-step instructions on what was needed for the process.
Although postmortem samples aren’t uncommon, Rodriguez said “it’s much better to have samples from living cells. We recommend pet owners let their vets know that they’re interested in cloning or want to clone their pet, so they can be proactive about getting a tissue sample, such as when the pet is under anesthesia for a dental cleaning or spay-neuter, to be prepared for when that time comes.”
When the Cedar Falls client was ready to clone Mr. Tufts, ViaGen Pets took one of the frozen cells to replace the nucleus of a female cat’s egg. Through a patented process, the egg and cell were joined together and an embryo started to grow. The embryo was then transferred to a surrogate mother cat, similar to in vitro fertilization in humans. After a normal pregnancy period, Mr. Tufts’ genetic twin was born. The nursing period was the same as for any kitten, said Rodriguez.
Each animal involved in the cloning process is under constant care by veterinarians and the ViaGen team to ensure comfort, health and well-being, she noted.
Mr. Tufts Jr. is the spitting image of her beloved original cat, the owner said.
“The only physical difference, as far as I can see, is in health and body condition. The original T had been found on a forest trail and had a very bad respiratory illness.”
She also adopted the surrogate cat, which she named Surri G Momcat.
Mr. Tufts Jr. was born Jan. 23. Rodriguez delivered Mr. Tufts Jr. and Momcat to the owner March 29 at the Cedar Rapids Airport. They rode in the cabin with her from Texas.
Both cats are in fine health and doing well. Christman is caring for the cats and a grateful owner named him godfather to Mr. Tufts Jr. “My furry godchild,” the vet said, laughing. “He’s a handsome cat, full of personality – and has tufts of fur in his ears like the original Mr. Tufts.”
Like his namesake, the young feline likes to head-butt greetings, then roll onto his side and stretch into an arch for a good belly rub. “Our new Mr. Tufts Jr. is much more athletic than our original, probably because he, and Momcat, too, had the best of care,” the owner explained. The original Mr. T was a rescue cat.
Cat cloning costs $35,000; dogs are $50,000.
“I could afford it. We don’t have any children. I don’t spend money on clothes or hair, I live frugally, and I drive a 31-year-old car. T Jr. is so beautiful — he’s gone from being a fluffy fur ball to a sleek, silky cat. I’m just so happy. I wanted to adopt Momcat, too, because I owe her a good life,” the owner explained.
Still, she feels the need to “make amends” for spending such a large sum on cloning her cat. She has underwritten the cost of several spay-neuter clinics for Cedar Valley Veterinary Center, is paying for her great-niece’s university education and has committed an amount equal to the cloning fee to Habitat for Humanity.
'Red Shed Redemption': Farm shed transformed into tiny house
WATERLOO – Jared Hottle’s pioneering spirit is alive and well.
After the football team was dropped where he was coaching at University of Minnesota-Crookston, Hottle began polishing his resume and preparing for a job hunt. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It seemed like a good idea to return home and quarantine at his parents’ Waterloo farm.
At 29, he wasn’t enthused about living in his childhood bedroom. Looking around the farm, he thought a small, dilapidated red shed had potential. He imagined converting it into a very cool, very tiny house and living in it.
The “Red Shed Redemption” project was born.
“It was a little like being a pioneer. There were lots of horseflies and mosquitoes, and I had zero building experience. There wasn’t much to the shed, just a concrete floor, studs, lots of junk and 100 years of dirt,” Hottle said.
“I’m a positive person, but there aren’t a lot of positives about being quarantined. I decided to look at it as learning some new skills and being constructive with my time. I figured I could do this. And I got to use power tools,” he said, smiling.
The project began in March and took about three months.
Now Hottle has all the small comforts of a tiny home, including a big, comfy lounge chair, a refrigerator and kitchen cabinet with a sink and running water, a shower big enough to turn around in and space for his desk and computer.
After cleaning out the shed, Hottle first tackled building a sleeping loft.
“I did some research online about how to build a loft. I used 2-by-6’s so it would be safe and sturdy and tested it to make sure it was solid. It’s 7 by 7 feet and fits a queen mattress.” A metal ladder was powder-coated to resemble wood and attached to the loft framework.
He also built a scale model from Popsicle sticks to help him visualize how to squeeze out every square inch of living space. A bargain hunter, Hottle stretched his budget by shopping for marked-down, scratched, dented, damaged and salvaged items.
The red shed’s new floor was constructed from pieces of an old gym floor, nailed on top of subflooring and insulation Hottle installed. He found a window in the family barn and cut out a hole in the side of the shed and installed it.
“Having natural light really helps. Everyone needs light, especially in a tiny space like this,” he said.
His dad helped him cut out a portion of the back wall and fit in a sliding glass door to the small deck Hottle built from new but warped boards he purchased at a big box store. The deck is big enough for a couple of chairs and has the best view on the property — “and it’s close to the firepit, so it’s a nice place to hang out. The boards warped, but not too bad, and I was able to get them straightened enough to hammer into place. They were a good price, and it looks nice. It’s expands the living space,” Hottle explained.
After more online research, he wired the shed for electricity. After admiring a roughhewn $400 lighting fixture on Etsy, Hottle built his own using an old barn beam, a router and lights and devised a rope-and-pulley system to hang it. He also made light pendants from Verve Kombucha bottles and inserting industrial-chic light bulbs.
Walls were insulated and drywalled, then painted. One wall is made from pallet boards painted in four colors for visual interest. The front door looks like real wood, but is actually steel painted with Zar stain using a wood-textured roller.
Hottle dug a trench and ran a water line to the shed. Now he has running water for his sink and to fill the six-gallon water heater tucked behind a cabinet door, which is also handy to the scratched-and-dented shower stall he built into a corner. Gray water from the sink and shower drains away from the shed. It was too costly to hook into the septic system, so Hottle still has “house privileges.”
His friend Matt Rafferty, a digital media specialist at Flight Spool in Iowa City, and Hottle had some fun videotaping a series of episodes featuring Hottle’s project for a YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrggB5R9atu9rowWpYlxh2A. The initial episode had 1.1 million viewers.
Now that he’s living in the red shed, Hottle said he’s enjoying his independence. The shed has “most of the comforts of home. It was a cool project to do, and I learned a lot. We’ll see how it goes when the weather starts getting cold.”
Great Cedar Falls Road Trip takes couple on 226-mile drive through city
CEDAR FALLS – George and Sandy Glenn have lived in Cedar Falls since 1966. Like most residents, they’ve driven many of the city’s streets over the years, but not every street. While sheltering at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, an old conversation popped up, one the couple have had many times.
“Over the years, we’d be driving and go past a street and wonder, ‘what’s down there?,’ or ‘we’ve never been down that street before.’ We decided to drive those streets,” said Sandy, a former member of the Cedar Falls City Council.
They hatched an idea for an adventure that would get them out of of the house while following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
They decided to call it their Great Cedar Falls Road Trip.
George, a retired University of Northern Iowa professor of theater history, decided they needed a city map before setting off on the adventure. He found a free one in the Cedar Falls Visitors Center lobby, but the print was too small and it highlighted attractions, not city streets. At Sandy’s behest, he called the city and paid $5 for a plat map.
“It’s big and shows every street in Cedar Falls, including streets that haven’t even been built yet” in areas under development, he said.
“We marked out in a green magic marker on the map every street we’d driven before, and then off we went. Sandy gave directions while I drove,” George explained.
Between April 6 and 17, the Glenns made eight afternoon drives for a total of 226 miles – and they never left the city limits. As they navigated each street, Sandy marked it in yellow on the map.
Their last drive was a 150-yard-long street off Greenhill Road that is under development. “I was on the way to the can redemption center on Greenhill and there’s a construction project. I’d never paid much attention before but this time I saw a street sign. I went home and got Sandy, and we went back and drove down the street and amended our record,” George said.
Their journeys took them through residential and commercial areas and neighborhoods large and small in all socio-economic levels. Their longest drive was 51 miles from their home to explore northeast Cedar Falls — “as far as we could go and stay in the city limits,” he explained. “Eighty percent of the new streets we drove weren’t here when we moved to town in ’66.”
Sandy was surprised at the number of cul de sacs and dead-end streets, but she was delighted to see so many people outdoors in their yards — “working in the yard, washing cars, cleaning garages, playing with their dogs. There were kids riding bikes. Neighbors were social distancing, but people waved at us. Sometimes we wondered if people noticed how we were driving up one street and down the next and thought about calling the cops,” she said, laughing.
Although they never got out of their car, the Glenns found their Great Cedar Falls Road Trip comforting. For Sandy, it brought back memories of leisurely Sunday afternoon drives and driving around to ooh and aah over Christmas lights during the holidays. Glenn recalled the days of lower gas prices, and he felt lucky to use his gas discount card at a convenience store and fill up his tank for 78 cents a gallon.
The Glenns’ road trip has encouraged their friends to explore their own backyards. “Just wave when you go by,” George added.
Abused Great Pyrenees pup is rescued with long healing road ahead
WATERLOO — Shiloh has already had an incredible journey, but the Great Pyrenees pup still has miles to go at Cedar Bend Humane Society.
The 8- to 10-month old rescued puppy has endured abuse and starvation and has undergone surgery to repair a broken femur after being hit by a car.
And then there is the bullet.
Veterinarians at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Des Moines discovered a rifle bullet lodged close to the dog’s spine in their pre-surgical examination, said Jessica Christensen, CBHS marketing and development director.
“Once Shiloh got to Blue Pearl, they were able to do a full-body X-ray and found the bullet. When you think of how devastating of a journey that he’s already had, that was something when our staff here found out — it was shocking,” she said.
It was a difficult but successful surgery to repair the broken femur with pins, but Blue Pearl vets chose not to remove the bullet. It had already healed over and scar tissue is forming around it.
The Great Pyrenees came to Cedar Bend as a stray. Originally the dog popped up on a local lost and found Facebook group, and volunteers spent weeks trying to catch the dog. Sightings were numerous around Cedar Falls Industrial Park, stretching all the way to the area near Hawkeye Community College, where the dog was struck by a car.
Waterloo Animal Control Services were able to rescue the dog and transport it to the shelter, Christensen said.
When Shiloh — name by one of his rescuers, Krystal Mergers — arrived at the shelter, the initial guess was the dog was 1 to 2 years old. He was emaciated and anemic, covered with fleas and hundreds of ticks, and because of his poor diet and condition, his teeth proved to be inaccurate in determining his real age.
X-rays showed that his growth plates were still open, so he is likely 8 to 10 months old.
“Shiloh was in really rough shape when he came to us. Along with everything else, he has double cherry eyes and Lyme disease and was in such obvious pain that pain medication was started right away,” Christensen explained.
Public response to Shiloh’s plight was generous and donations flooded into Cedar Bend to pay for the pup’s medical expenses. “We raised $2,000 to $3,000 really quickly and it gave us the money to provide pain meds, antibiotics, fluids and everything he needed right away,” she said, noting that additional donations are needed to pay for ongoing veterinary bills and recovery. Shiloh will need additional surgeries to correct his cherry eyes and for neutering.
In spite of his pain, “he’s an absolute lover. You wouldn’t believe after what Shiloh has gone through that he would be excited to see you. It’s wonderful to see him happy and loving and trusting of the staff, and wagging his tail for attention. This would be the first time he’s ever felt safe, and he’s ready to be loved.”
Shiloh will be placed for adoption after he is fully recovered.
Breast cancer survivor 'pays it forward' with cookies
WATERLOO – Donna O’Brien keeps her recipes closely guarded secrets.
What is public knowledge is the success of Bambinos — O’Brien’s delectable, melt-in-your-mouth sandwich sugar cookie topped with a cloud of swirled frosting and dusted with sanding sugar sprinkles. Bambino is Italian for “baby,” reflecting both the cookie’s petite size and O’Brien’s Italian heritage.
“They’re meant to be upscale indulgences somewhere between cookies and cupcakes,” said O’Brien. “The flavor profile is unique — the frosting is sweet and fluffy.”
Bambinos are baked, decorated and packaged in her Waterloo kitchen and sold at Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Ankeny Hy-Vee Food Stores.
The public can sample — and purchase — Bambinos at Crossroads Hy-Vee in Waterloo, and Cedar Falls Hy-Vee from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday throughout February.
And it’s “the cookie stack that gives back.” A portion of Bambinos’ sales is donated to the Beyond Pink Team, a nonprofit organization providing support and education for breast cancer patients in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities and advocating for breast cancer research in Washington, D.C.
O’Brien, a breast cancer survivor, said she is “paying it forward.”
“Last month she donated $3,500 to the Beyond Pink Team. She gives nearly 20% of her proceeds to the Beyond Pink Team,” said Gabbi DeWitt, Beyond Pink member in charge of media and publicity.
O’Brien was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in November 2008. She underwent a double mastectomy, six months of chemotherapy and reconstructive surgery in 2009.
“I was in fear of my life,” she said, “but I had amazing support. My sister, Lorie, (Heuthorst) came over every day to help, and my husband, Joe, went with me to every chemo treatment. I had a deep bench of people there for me and helping me.”
She distracted herself by baking cookies. Her niece served as taste-tester while O’Brien perfected her recipes. As each batch of cookies was pulled from the oven, O’Brien began to formulate a plan in her head to turn her cookies into a business that also could help others.
While undergoing chemotherapy, O’Brien noticed Beyond Pink Team volunteers assisting other breast cancer patients. Curious, she asked about the organization and was impressed by its mission, which includes providing grants to patients in need of financial and emotional support, transportation, child care and more.
“I contacted the Beyond Pink Team and told them ‘you people are amazing, what you’re doing is amazing.’ I wanted to donate cookies, and they took me up on the offer. I understand what cancer patients are going through, and it makes sense for me to support Beyond Pink’s efforts,” said O’Brien, who has been cancer-free for about 11 years.
She began making Bambinos by the dozens for Beyond Pink fundraisers and special events. It wasn’t long before the cookies began popping up on dessert tables at weddings, baby showers, birthday and anniversary parties and community fundraisers and events. She also ships cookies across the U.S. as Christmas gifts each year for one customer.
Serendipitously, O’Brien met a Hy-Vee bakery manager who sampled and loved Bambinos. That led O’Brien to a successful meeting two years ago at Hy-Vee’s corporate headquarters in Des Moines.
Last October, she began fulfilling Bambinos orders for the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee. The cookies were launched at Waterloo’s Crossroads store and in Ankeny in November.
“I worked at Hy-Vee in high school and college, so it feels like I’m coming full circle. The corporation and the bakery managers are kind people who are interested in giving back to the community,” O’Brien said.
About 150 dozen Bambinos are baked and decorated each week for three Hy-Vee stores, in addition to dozens of other batches for special orders. Heuthorst spends her days baking cookies in the two ovens in O’Brien’s (licensed) kitchen while O’Brien is at her full-time job as customer relations manager at Martin Bros. in Cedar Falls.
“When I get home after work, I put on an apron and start decorating cookies. We go until 10 or 11 at night,” said O’Brien, who can pipe swirls on five dozen cookies in less than 15 minutes.
A Beyond Pink Team volunteer packs the cookies in clear plastic containers, and O’Brien’s husband and other family members regularly pitch in. O’Brien’s friend and colleague Angela Dark developed the Bambinos logo and marketing materials and manages a Facebook page that features “Faces of Hope” profiles of breast cancer survivors. Orders can be placed on Facebook, too.
Now O’Brien is positioned to take Bambinos “to the next level.” Her goal is to make sure the Beyond Pink Team is “set for life. I feel like this is my mission. This is my passion.”
