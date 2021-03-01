COVID-19 vaccines to be offered to Tyson workers in Waterloo, Independence plants

WATERLOO — Some Tyson Foods workers in Waterloo and Independence are expected to get the COVID-19 vaccine later this week, company officials announced Monday.
The vaccine will be made available to all workers, the company said. Waterloo workers will get vaccinated Wednesday and Thursday, and Independence employees will get the vaccine Friday. Matrix Medical Network, a clinical services company working with Tyson for vaccine clinics, will administer doses to Waterloo workers. Hy-Vee will give vaccines to Independence workers, according to a Tyson spokesperson.
The Tyson workers in Black Hawk and Buchanan counties will join others out of the company's 13,000 Iowa workforce to be offered free vaccines this week, according to a news release. Tyson did not specify exactly how many vaccines will be offered.
Food and manufacturing workers in congregate settings are among the next group to get vaccinated, according to state and county guidelines.
Some members of Waterloo Tyson's health services staff already got vaccinated, the company said in February. Tyson said it is offering its workers up to four hours of regular pay for getting vaccinated. Workers can get vaccinated from outside sources — such as a health care providers or pharmacies — or by Tyson clinics with Matrix Medical Network.
The company said other COVID-19 vaccination events are planned for Iowa plants in Columbus Junction, Council Bluffs, Perry, Sioux City and Storm Lake.
Tyson said educational materials about the vaccine were given to its workers. The company said the resources were given in "multiple languages" and said there is a hotline for workers to ask questions.
The Tyson facility in Waterloo is the country's largest pork processing plant, employing about 3,050 people, the company said. The Tyson plant in Independence makes dog treats and employs 234 people. Workers in both plants have criticized Tyson for its handling of the pandemic. The Waterloo plant saw more than 1,000 infections and some deaths from the virus.
The company said it implemented walk-through temperature scanners, workstation dividers, social distance monitors, COVID-19 testing and added worker pay and benefits during COVID-19. Tyson said it hired a chief medical officer and 200 nurses and administrative staff in the past year. The investments amounted to more than $540 million across its U.S. facilities, the company said.