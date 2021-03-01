COVID-19 vaccines to be offered to Tyson workers in Waterloo, Independence plants

WATERLOO — Some Tyson Foods workers in Waterloo and Independence are expected to get the COVID-19 vaccine later this week, company officials announced Monday.

The vaccine will be made available to all workers, the company said. Waterloo workers will get vaccinated Wednesday and Thursday, and Independence employees will get the vaccine Friday. Matrix Medical Network, a clinical services company working with Tyson for vaccine clinics, will administer doses to Waterloo workers. Hy-Vee will give vaccines to Independence workers, according to a Tyson spokesperson.

The Tyson workers in Black Hawk and Buchanan counties will join others out of the company's 13,000 Iowa workforce to be offered free vaccines this week, according to a news release. Tyson did not specify exactly how many vaccines will be offered.

Food and manufacturing workers in congregate settings are among the next group to get vaccinated, according to state and county guidelines.