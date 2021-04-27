COVID-19 vaccine available at Salvation Army free clinic

WATERLOO – The Allen College Engagement & Salvation Army Partnership (ACE-SAP) free medical clinic is offering eligible individuals access to the COVID-19 vaccine during clinic hours this week. The clinic is located at the Salvation Army at 207 Logan Ave. in Waterloo and will be open 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. A drive-thru vaccine option will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There are many individuals who have experienced barriers to getting their vaccination, and our goal is to provide consistent, convenient access in areas of our community that these barriers persist,” said Dr. Russell Adams, UnityPoint Health – Waterloo Chief Medical Officer. “We encourage everyone to strongly consider getting a vaccine to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.”

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine and community clinic locations is available at unitypoint.org/vaccine.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0