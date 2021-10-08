 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 test kits available at several Black Hawk County locations

  • 0
Test Iowa logo

WATERLOO -- Test Iowa home test kits are available at no cost, on a walk in-basis at several locations in Black Hawk County.

Go to testiowa.com and enter city or zip code to find the location nearest to you.

To view a video demonstrating how to complete the test, go to https://www.bhcpublichealth.org/video-categories/covid-19.

Once completed, test kits can be dropped off at Peoples Community Health Clinic, 905 Franklin St.

Some tips from news hound Ducky on subscribing to the Courier
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Flood waters didn't stop this Thai BBQ restaurant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News