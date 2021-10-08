COVID-19 test kits available at several Black Hawk County locations

WATERLOO -- Test Iowa home test kits are available at no cost, on a walk in-basis at several locations in Black Hawk County.
Go to testiowa.com and enter city or zip code to find the location nearest to you.
To view a video demonstrating how to complete the test, go to https://www.bhcpublichealth.org/video-categories/covid-19.
Once completed, test kits can be dropped off at Peoples Community Health Clinic, 905 Franklin St.
