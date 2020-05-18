COVID-19 scuttles jobs, internships for Iowa’s college students

Businesses have responded by making cuts, including furloughs and layoffs for employees at media outlets and hotels, said career experts.

Debbie Marshall is the owner of Thrive Consulting, which offers career coaching and job services in the Des Moines area. She said the layoffs will only add more competition to an already competitive job market, as many laid-off workers will be looking for jobs alongside college graduates.

“Once they (businesses) ramp back up, they’re not going to be able to call everybody back all at once, so the people that aren’t called back right away, they’re also going to be in the job market,” Marshall said. “This makes it incredibly hard for college students because they’re out there trying to get jobs with little or no experience.”

Marshall did say that college students do have one advantage over more experienced job candidates.

“They don’t need the same amount of money that say, someone who’s been in that job for five years who may have a family now is going to have to have,” Marshall said. “College students typically can start out at the lower end of the pay scale, which is a real benefit for the companies.”