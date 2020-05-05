COVID 19 roundup

NI Mask Makers seek to expand
WATERLOO — Northern Iowa Mask Makers from Cedar Valley Makers, a nonprofit organization that runs the maker space in Waterloo, has produced 10,000 face masks using material donated by the University of Northern Iowa and local sewing enthusiasts.
The protective gear has been donated to local hospitals, long-term care facilities, doctor’s offices, firefighters, police officers and other first responders.
The group is gearing up to produce another 10,000 masks and is fundraising to purchase thousands of yards of material for $3,000. Donations can be made at https://members.cedarvalleymakers.org/donate.
Anyone with a sewing machine can sign up to help at https://tinyurl.com/yaswmtw4. Volunteers will be allowed to keep 10% of the masks they produce for their own use and to personally distribute another 20% to community members who are in a high-risk group. The remaining 70% of production will be distributed by Cedar Valley Makers.
Local organizations in need of face shields or face masks may make requests by contacting Cedar Valley Makers at info@cedarvalleymakers.org.
Northern Iowa Mask Makers was founded by Melissa Sanders and Emily Hess. Using 3D printed parts and parts cut from plastic totes donated by Target, they initially produced 500 face shields. Using fabric donated by American Color Imaging in Cedar Falls, they made 62 washable reusable surgical gowns.
UnityPoint opens follow-up clinic
WATERLOO – UnityPoint Clinic has opened a follow-up clinic for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the tent outside the Allen Hospital emergency department. It will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The purpose is to maintain contact with patients to assess symptoms and determine if higher levels of care are required. Patients will be connected to this service after treatment at a respiratory illness clinic or other UnityPoint Health facility.
The follow-up will occur in one of three ways:
- On-site visits to the tent to physically assess symptoms.
- Communication through a secure text messaging system that includes instruction and guidance for self-monitoring of symptoms.
- Stable patients may have a virtual visit with a primary care provider.
The tent was originally an extension of the Allen Hospital emergency department last month. With emergency volumes lower than expected, it has been repurposed for the follow-up clinic.
Patients experiencing respiratory illness symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath or who have had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 are urged to call (319) 833-5888. This will connect them with personnel at one of two dedicated respiratory illness clinics to be advised on next steps.
Farm Toy Show is canceled
DYERSVILLE -‐ The 2020 Summer Farm Toy Show (formally June 5-6) in Dyersville is being canceled due to the coronavirus.
The National Farm Toy Museum remains closed to the public by state mandate, and the future is uncertain.
The tentative date for next year’s show is June 26-27, 2021.
Hudson Day canceled
HUDSON — Organizers of Hudson Days have decided to cancel this year’s celebration.
“Our top priority is the safety and health of the citizens of Hudson and surrounding areas,” officials said on a Facebook post Monday. “We have made this decision to protect our community so we can have many more Hudson Days!”
The committee is in the process of contacting sponsors, vendors, and entertainers to ensure our financial obligations are honored. Organizers vowed the celebration will return in 2021.
