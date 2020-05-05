COVID 19 roundup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NI Mask Makers seek to expand

WATERLOO — Northern Iowa Mask Makers from Cedar Valley Makers, a nonprofit organization that runs the maker space in Waterloo, has produced 10,000 face masks using material donated by the University of Northern Iowa and local sewing enthusiasts.

The protective gear has been donated to local hospitals, long-term care facilities, doctor’s offices, firefighters, police officers and other first responders.

The group is gearing up to produce another 10,000 masks and is fundraising to purchase thousands of yards of material for $3,000. Donations can be made at https://members.cedarvalleymakers.org/donate.

Anyone with a sewing machine can sign up to help at https://tinyurl.com/yaswmtw4. Volunteers will be allowed to keep 10% of the masks they produce for their own use and to personally distribute another 20% to community members who are in a high-risk group. The remaining 70% of production will be distributed by Cedar Valley Makers.

Local organizations in need of face shields or face masks may make requests by contacting Cedar Valley Makers at info@cedarvalleymakers.org.