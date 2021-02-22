COVID-19 patients successfully treated with antibody therapy at Western Home Communities

“If you can drop hospitalization from 10% to 2%, which the information indicated, I thought it was worthwhile if we can save an individual from getting severely ill and being hospitalized. About that time, we found out the pharmacy we use had 40 doses available and almost nobody was using them. It seemed like an appropriate next step to take,” said Frankhauser.

People are considered at high risk who are 65 and older; have a body mass index above 35; are at least 55 and have heart disease, high blood pressure, a chronic respiratory disease, chronic kidney disease or diabetes; or who have an immunosuppressive disease or are receiving immunosuppressive treatment.

Western Home’s RightDose long-term care pharmacy director had to ask the state for access because it had been originally distributed to hospitals, “even though it’s a treatment you can’t get in the hospital — it’s to keep you out of the hospital,” Bowman explained.

Frankhauser said patients and families have been receptive and well-informed about the treatment as an option. A doctor’s order is required to administer the infusion.