COVID-19 pandemic hits 6-month mark in Iowa

She does not issue a statewide shelter-in-home order, something that other states — including neighboring Illinois — have issued and many medical and public health experts call for.

“At this point we’re going to continue to re-evaluate every day, we’ll sit down with the (Iowa) Department of Public Health, we’ll look at the (federal) CDC guidelines, we’ll look at what’s happening in other states, and we’ll evaluate what we’re seeing in the state of Iowa, where the hot spots are, and we’ll make that decision going forward,” Reynolds says. “But right now we’re not at the place where we’re ready to implement that (shelter-at-home) order.”

March 24: First death

The first Iowan to die from COVID-19-related causes is confirmed. The individual’s name is not publicly released, but is confirmed to be an adult from Dubuque County between the ages of 61 and 80.

“Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time,” Reynolds says.

March 26: Unemployment soars