COVID-19 hit Iowa hospitals’ income hard, new data show

Some Iowa hospitals are among those at risk of closing, although Chartis declined to identify them. “You may think of this as protecting the innocent,” Topchik said. “We would certainly not want to do harm to a rural hospital that’s in a delicate financial situation. You can imagine creditors banging on their door, trying to get paid first, and so on and so forth. It would almost be like a run on the bank.”

The Iowa Hospital Association reported last year that 17 Iowa hospitals already were at financial risk more than a year before COVID-19 hit the state. The association reported in December that Iowa hospitals, overall, lost an estimated $433 million in March through October because of COVID-19. The association has not updated that figure.

“It definitely has stressed people,” Norris said last week about hospitals’ response to the contagious coronavirus. “It’s driven down volumes at hospitals. People still have not returned in full force to pre-COVID business levels, whether it’s in clinics or other lines of service at hospitals.”