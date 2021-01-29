COVID-19 grounds Honor Flights through June

Honor Flights have been grounded through June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Linda Bergmann, flight coordinator for Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight, said she received notice from the CEO of the Honor Flight Network in Arlington, Va., that all Honor Flight-related travel across the nation has been suspended through June 30.

The decision was based on the status of the vaccine rollout, group gathering restrictions in the Washington, D.C. area, and the fact the National Park Service is not currently issuing group gathering permits.

"However, we are hoping things will change by fall and we will be able to go September 22, 2021," Bergmann said in an email to the Courier.

Applications for future flights are still being accepted and are available at local Hy-Vee customer service desks.

