COVID-19 grounds Honor Flights through June

Honor Flights have been grounded through June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Linda Bergmann, flight coordinator for Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight, said she received notice from the CEO of the Honor Flight Network in Arlington, Va., that all Honor Flight-related travel across the nation has been suspended through June 30.
The decision was based on the status of the vaccine rollout, group gathering restrictions in the Washington, D.C. area, and the fact the National Park Service is not currently issuing group gathering permits.
Four generations of the Walker family gathered in Washington, D.C., during the honor flight. Veteran James Walker, center, was joined by his son, Gregory, left, who lives in Maryland, his granddaughters and his grandson, Elliott, who is just 11 weeks old.
Some scenes from today's Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. The Courier's Holly Hudson went along on this trip.
1 of 7
HOLLY HUDSON, The Courier
Merelyn Evans, right, was the only World War II veteran on Tuesday’s Cedar Valley Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He was accompanied by his son, Randy, left.
HOLLY HUDSON, Courier Staff Writer
Erin Gross, left, of Ankeny, helps her father, Dave Eck of Cedar Falls, trace a name on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., during last week's Honor Flight out of Waterloo.
HOLLY HUDSON
Participants in the honor flight are dwarfed by the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
HOLLY HUDSON
Sen. Joni Ernst was on hand to greet veterans on the honor flight.
HOLLY HUDSON
A guardian pushes a veteran from the honor flight at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
HOLLY HUDSON
Honor flight participants pause at -- and are reflected in -- the Vietnam Wall. The Washington Monument can be seen in the background.
HOLLY HUDSON
Four generations of the Walker family gathered in Washington, D.C., during the honor flight. Veteran James Walker, center, was joined by his son, Gregory, left, who lives in Maryland, his granddaughters and his grandson, Elliott, who is just 11 weeks old.