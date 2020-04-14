COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund exceeds $180,000 in grants

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS -- The Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, has made nine new grants increasing the fund’s total grant amount to $180,105 to 11 organizations.

Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations serving Black Hawk County providing basic needs services and/or working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizations receiving the nine new grants include:

Exceptional Persons Inc., $10,000, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) costs

Waterloo Christian School, $2,500, child care center support

Family YMCA of Black Hawk County, $25,000, operations support

Friends of the Family, $7,500, operations support

Operations Threshold, $25,105, COVID-19 case management services

Friendship Village Foundation, $10,000, PPE costs

Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa, $10,000, operations support

Iowa Legal Aid, $10,000, operations support

Lutheran Services in Iowa $20,000, operations support

Grants to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank ($50,000) and Salvation Army ($10,000) had been previously announced.

Funds will continue to be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the COVID-19 disaster, making it possible to move resources quickly and to adapt to evolving needs in subsequent phases of the crisis recovery efforts. Nonprofits can apply for grants from the fund online at www.cfneia.org/bhcovidgrants.