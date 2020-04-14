COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund exceeds $180,000 in grants

CEDAR FALLS -- The Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, has made nine new grants increasing the fund’s total grant amount to $180,105 to 11 organizations.
Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations serving Black Hawk County providing basic needs services and/or working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizations receiving the nine new grants include:
- Exceptional Persons Inc., $10,000, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) costs
- Waterloo Christian School, $2,500, child care center support
- Family YMCA of Black Hawk County, $25,000, operations support
- Friends of the Family, $7,500, operations support
- Operations Threshold, $25,105, COVID-19 case management services
- Friendship Village Foundation, $10,000, PPE costs
- Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa, $10,000, operations support
- Iowa Legal Aid, $10,000, operations support
- Lutheran Services in Iowa $20,000, operations support
Grants to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank ($50,000) and Salvation Army ($10,000) had been previously announced.
Funds will continue to be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the COVID-19 disaster, making it possible to move resources quickly and to adapt to evolving needs in subsequent phases of the crisis recovery efforts. Nonprofits can apply for grants from the fund online at www.cfneia.org/bhcovidgrants.
