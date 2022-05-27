COVID-19 changed child care, Sen. Liz Mathis discusses deserts

WATERLOO — Almost 1 in 4 Iowans live in a child care desert – an area with a shortage of licensed providers. In rural Iowa, it’s 1 in 3.

State Sen. Liz Mathis, running to represent Iowa’s second congressional district in the U.S. House, visited with members of Hawkeye Community College and child care workers to discuss the deserts.

The daycare at Hawkeye’s Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center holds 56 kids, from birth to age 5. The center is no stranger to the child care shortage.

In 2019, it lost seven workers. In 2020, it lost 14. Mary Janssen, children and family services director for Child Care Resources & Referral of Northeast Iowa, said workers left for higher pay or more benefits.

“I think COVID-19 changed child care forever. I really do,” Janssen said.

She said they saw a workforce shortage before the pandemic, but COVID-19 exacerbated the issue.

Earlier this month, the Iowa Legislature approved a bill – with mostly Republican support – intended to help child care centers address staffing shortages.

The bill, yet to be signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work unsupervised. It would also allow child care centers to operate with one worker for every seven 2-year-olds and one worker for every 10 3-year-olds.

This comes after Gov. Reynolds awarded $37 million in child care grants to projects to create nearly 5,200 new child care slots across Iowa. The Iowa Workforce Development said $26.9 million will come from the Department of Human Services funds, $3 million from the Legislature’s Child Care Challenge Fund, and $6.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

But Mathis said that isn’t working.

Her next step, if elected, would be to get sustainable child care for Iowa, which she said should also be dependable and safe.

Mathis added that Reynolds’ solution to change age requirements for child care workers wasn’t in her recommendations.

A bill Mathis supported was converting abandoned school buildings into child care centers.

She said the bill would have incentivized business leaders in rural communities to buy the buildings.

“People located in rural towns, there’s no child care and where they work is 30 minutes away,” she said.

“Then they end up taking their kids to where they’re working instead of where they’re living, so we thought it would be a great idea to do that.”

Mathis said the problem with the bill is that the abandoned schools are on large amounts of property, which would lead to higher property taxes that exceed business expectations. Iowa Republicans didn’t pick up the bill.

In Waterloo, the City Council is working on a plan to incentivize new at-home child care service, where a tax credit could be applied to a property.

Incentives would extend to licensed preschools and child care centers, as well as home providers who register with the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The incentive was unanimously approved in May of last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0