COVID-19 challenges did not stop major Waterloo projects from pushing ahead

“I think one of the concerns in the past has been you didn’t really know where the main front door was,” Anderson said. “We’re just trying to recreate that entrance and really create a new space out there for use for conventions, for gatherings and all that.”

The planned 90-acre Lost Island Theme Park across from the water park continues to be under construction, Anderson said. The city projects the theme park will bring 300 new part-time jobs per year.

“I think the theme park is kind of a unique project in that it’s going to bring so many different aspects to the community in terms of new visitors, new tourism,” Anderson said. “It’s hard to imagine all the positives of what that’s going to bring.”

Anderson hopes the theme park will help revitalize the Crossroads tax-increment financing district, which he said struggled the most during the pandemic.

“We’re obviously looking at different strategies there to try and find some partners to try and help us look at some redevelopment efforts there,” Anderson said.