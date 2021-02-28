COVID-19 challenges did not stop major Waterloo projects from pushing ahead

WATERLOO — About a year ago, Waterloo’s planning officials would gather around tables, contemplating project logistics.
Development meetings turned virtual during COVID-19, with city planners sharing Zoom screens, sending emails and talking on the phone. The changes didn’t stop strong construction activity in the city, said Noel Anderson, city planning director.
But the uncertainty of the pandemic did cause some developers to think twice, Anderson said.
“We’ve had people that were ready to go with projects that all of a sudden said they were going to pump the brakes and wait things out a little bit,” Anderson said. “I think any time there’s uncertainty in the general market that people are a little concerned about, ‘How is that going to impact my business?’ without knowing the future.”
Material shortages from COVID-19 caused other projects to slow down, Anderson said. Some manufacturing factories shut down due to infection outbreaks. Materials that were available shot up in cost. The August 2020 derecho funneled most materials for repairs to the Cedar Rapids area.
The setbacks didn’t stop many of the city’s biggest projects from moving forward. The Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center is undergoing lobby and second-floor renovations and is expected to get a new main entrance, Anderson said.
“I think one of the concerns in the past has been you didn’t really know where the main front door was,” Anderson said. “We’re just trying to recreate that entrance and really create a new space out there for use for conventions, for gatherings and all that.”
The planned 90-acre Lost Island Theme Park across from the water park continues to be under construction, Anderson said. The city projects the theme park will bring 300 new part-time jobs per year.
“I think the theme park is kind of a unique project in that it’s going to bring so many different aspects to the community in terms of new visitors, new tourism,” Anderson said. “It’s hard to imagine all the positives of what that’s going to bring.”
Anderson hopes the theme park will help revitalize the Crossroads tax-increment financing district, which he said struggled the most during the pandemic.
“We’re obviously looking at different strategies there to try and find some partners to try and help us look at some redevelopment efforts there,” Anderson said.
Development in the Northeast Industrial Park is thriving with a major expansion from company Con-Trol, which provides container systems mainly for John Deere suppliers. Anderson said the project is part of the city’s efforts for “growing business expansion.”
He said the planning department is opening up 300 acres of industrial land near the Waterloo Regional Airport, allowing for more development opportunities.
A new TIF district along the University Avenue corridor could be coming down the line, Anderson said. He said one of the “major motivations” for recent road construction in the area was to “try and improve where we can some active points for business redevelopment.”
He hopes to see empty K-Mart, HyVee and smaller buildings get filled with new businesses, he said.
“Ultimately, the TIF district gives us more authority to be able to address and help projects as we can find them along that corridor,” Anderson said.
The city saw “pretty good development” in its eight TIF districts, Anderson said. This includes work on the Waterloo Greyhound Park and the Cedar Valley Crossing subdivision in the Martin Road Business Park area. Anderson said the city is working to clean up the former Weissman Steel location on the city’s east side.
Infill development on blighted houses proved more popular than expected, Anderson said. The city has an incentive program that encourages renovation of abandoned homes. Waterloo sells dilapidated homes for $5,000 to developers and refund the $5,000 when the home receives a certificate of occupancy. The city then provides an additional $5,000 reward payment for improvements.
The Lincolnshire housing development and houses near Baltimore Field are examples of the infill program’s success, Anderson said. He said people who own properties next to their own households have begun taking advantage of infill renovations recently.
“The incentive program was kind of born from the idea of, ‘Hey, it would be great to have a little bit of help for some of these vacant sites for infrastructure improvements,’” Anderson said.