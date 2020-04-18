You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 cases jump in Iowa, Black Hawk County
COVID-19 cases jump in Iowa, Black Hawk County

Total coronavirus cases and deaths as of April 17, 2020

Total coronavirus cases and deaths as of April 17, per the Iowa Department of Public Health.

DES MOINES -- Ten more people have died and 181 positive cases have been reported Saturday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow across the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health Saturday announced it had been notified of the additional cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,513 positive cases and 74 deaths through 10 a.m. Friday.

The largest influx of new illnesses came from Black Hawk and Linn counties, which saw 28 new positive cases each.

Many Black Hawk County officials have pointed to an outbreak at Tyson Fresh Meats' pork processing plant as a source for new cases and have called on the meatpacker to temporarily close for deep cleaning and to allow testing to catch up.

Black Hawk County now has 166 confirmed cases of the disease but just one death.

IDPH also noted 193 Iowans are currently hospitalized, while 1,095 have recovered from COVID-19. There have been 20,434 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The additional deaths reported Saturday include an older adult in Appanoose County, two elderly and a middle-aged adult in Linn County, an older adult in Louisa County, an elderly adult in Muscatine County, an elderly and two older adults in Polk County, and a middle-aged adult in Tama County.

Tama County is among the hardest hit in the state, with 123 positive cases and five deaths.

The reported deaths to date include 35 adults ages 61 to 80; 32 elderly residents over age 80; five middle-aged adults ages 41 to 60; and two adults under age 40.

