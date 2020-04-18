COVID-19 cases jump in Iowa, Black Hawk County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- Ten more people have died and 181 positive cases have been reported Saturday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow across the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health Saturday announced it had been notified of the additional cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,513 positive cases and 74 deaths through 10 a.m. Friday.

The largest influx of new illnesses came from Black Hawk and Linn counties, which saw 28 new positive cases each.

Many Black Hawk County officials have pointed to an outbreak at Tyson Fresh Meats' pork processing plant as a source for new cases and have called on the meatpacker to temporarily close for deep cleaning and to allow testing to catch up.

Black Hawk County now has 166 confirmed cases of the disease but just one death.

IDPH also noted 193 Iowans are currently hospitalized, while 1,095 have recovered from COVID-19. There have been 20,434 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.