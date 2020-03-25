Covid-19 fund gives $50,000 grant to food bank

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, has made its first grant in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $50,000 grant to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will be used to match gifts to support the organization’s work in Black Hawk County. All donations to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness Fund will be matched dollar for dollar up to the $50,000 grant amount in an effort to meet the current and future extraordinary needs of the organization as they arise due to impacts of COVID-19.
The Black Hawk COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund was established by CFNEIA, the Otto Schoitz Foundation, Cedar Valley United Way and the Guernsey Foundation with $50,000 contributions from each organization, and is a fund of CFNEIA. Grants from the disaster response fund will be administered in collaboration with organizations coordinating pandemic response efforts, including Black Hawk County COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster). Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the COVID-19 disaster, making it possible to move resources quickly and to adapt to evolving needs in subsequent phases of the crisis recovery efforts.
To make a gift to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness Fund, visit www.northeastiowafoodbank.org. Gifts can also be mailed to: Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St., Waterloo, IA 50703. Checks should be made out to Northeast Iowa Food Bank COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness Fund.
Gifts can also be made to the Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund at www.cfneia.org/bhcovidfund and clicking on the Give Today button. Gifts can also be directed to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Checks should be made out to Black Hawk County COVID-19 Cooperative Disaster Response Fund. Online gifts are strongly encouraged to have funds accessible for quick response to needs.
