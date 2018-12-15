WATERLOO -- Waterloo's religiously-affiliated hospital, Covenant Medical Center, announced Friday it will no longer allow vasectomies or tubal ligations to be performed there.
The announcement came late Friday afternoon in a press release, and officials at the hospital said they not be speaking further about the matter, leaving the information to the release alone.
Covenant is part of the Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa organization, calling itself a faith-based 511-bed health-care provider that provides comprehensive care at Covenant, Sartori and Mercy Hospital in Oelwein. They are part of the 140-year system of care sponsored by the Wheaton Franciscan Sisters, formerly incorporated in 1983. In 2016, the Wheaton Franciscan Sisters transferred their Iowa operations to Mercy Health Network, an Iowa-based health care system based out of Des Moines. Mercy Hospital in Des Moines also does not allow the procedures to be performed.
A tubal ligation — commonly known in the vernacular as getting one’s “tubes tied” — is a permanent form of birth control in which a woman’s Fallopian tubes are sealed off, preventing eggs from being fertilized.
The statement reads, "Like all Catholic health care organizations, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare is called to adhere to the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services (ERDs). We have been meeting with our providers and colleagues to ensure the medical services we provide are in accordance with these guidelines for Catholic health care services. Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare is no longer scheduling patients for vasectomies or tubal ligations. Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare remains committed to caring for the patients and communities we serve in the spirit of our Catholic values."
The stoppage of the two birth control procedures at Catholic-affiliated hospitals is a growing trend.
In a story earlier this year in the Racing (Wis.) Journal Times, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said it is concerned about the growing number of U.S. health care systems and hospitals that limit the scope of reproductive health care services they provide.
“Women should have access to scientifically based health care,” an ACOG position statement on the restrictions to comprehensive reproductive health care states. “Prohibitions on essential care that are based on religious or other non-scientific grounds can jeopardize women’s health and safety.”
