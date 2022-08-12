 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Courier's Weddings Event Aug. 14 at Bien Venu Event Center

bride 1
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — Sunday’s Weddings Event is a one-stop shop for everything a bride needs to plan a dream wedding.

Presented by the Courier Media Group and Weddings magazine, the event is from noon to 3 p.m. at Bien Venu Event Center, 7400 Hudson Road.

Tickets are $3 in advance and $5 at the door. Admission is free for the bride or groom. Pre-register and purchase tickets at go.wcfcourier.com/weddingsevent.

Sponsors are Milroy’s Tuxedos, Mara, Bien Venu Event Center, Our Stress-Free Wedding, Dinner for Two by Kitchen Charm, and Evolve Aesthetics & Regenerative Medicine.

More than $5,000 worth of prizes will be given away, including a trip for two adults and two guests to seven nights of resort accommodations.

People are also reading…

Weddings magazine, published by Courier Media Group, is entering its 16th year as the Cedar Valley’s premier bridal magazine.

From wedding attire and personal beauty, health and style to flowers, cakes, catering and DJs, brides will find it all under one roof at Bien Venu.

Participating vendors include: Milroy’s Tuxedo, Mara, Our Stress-Free Wedding, Dinner for Two by Kitchen Charm, Evolve Aesthetics & Regenerative Medicine, Palace Clothiers, Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Garden, UNI Maucker Union/UNI Redeker Center, Ultimate Entertainment, Bambinos, Complete Weddings + Events, Kay Jewelers, Smiling Dog Entertainment, Topling Goliath Brewery Co., Hy-Vee, Chocolaterie Stam, Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping, Hilton Garden Inn, Courier, Bien Venu, KD Photography, Matte Box Creative and more.

Country-inspired wedding ideas PHOTOS

A country wedding isn’t necessarily rustic. There’s a bit more polish appearing in today’s countrified weddings and a lot of charm. Country-inspired weddings have a more natural color palette with a mix of homespun textures – lace and wood, flowers and foliage, linen napkins and wooden tables, elegant china with mismatched glassware or silverware.

1 of 10
