Courier's Weddings Event Aug. 14 at Bien Venu Event Center

An ingenious, delightful and relatively inexpensive reception decoration idea for an outdoor or indoor country wedding -- lightbulbs-turned flower vases, intermingled with strands of Edison lights and flowers in plastic single bud vases attached to the fence.
A country wedding isn’t necessarily rustic. There’s a bit more polish appearing in today’s countrified weddings and a lot of charm. Country-inspired weddings have a more natural color palette with a mix of homespun textures – lace and wood, flowers and foliage, linen napkins and wooden tables, elegant china with mismatched glassware or silverware.
A collection of interesting items creates an attractive vignette.
Blush dresses and gorgeous bouquets with ribbon streamers is both elegant and countrified.
Botantical and simple floral designs can set a polished tone for a country-themed wedding.
Roses in all shades of pastel pinks, purples and a touch of fuschia.
A DIY banner and strands of light are romantic touches.
A gallon pot of garden mums in a galvanized bucket and wrapped with burlap and twine and mason jars filled with colorful dahlias and other flowers accent a burlap runner.
An elegant and earthy spread for reception guests.
Strands of lights and flowers can go a long way in transforming a large space into a more intimate setting for a reception.
A naked cake adorned with flowers and fruit is rustic, but with an air of sophistication and fashion.