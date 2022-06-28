Courier's 8 over 80 award recipients honored at luncheon, awards ceremony

CEDAR FALLS — Family and friends gathered Tuesday for a luncheon and awards ceremony honoring The Courier’s 2022 Eight Over 80 winners.

This is our 13th class of honorees. These are individuals who have spent a lifetime making a difference in their communities as business and community leaders and volunteers. Their efforts, commitment and dedication have inspired and motivated others.

About 185 people gathered to see the latest group of recipients accept their honors. Janet Johnson, president of the North Iowa Media Group, which includes The Courier, welcomed the honorees and their guests to the event, which took place at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.

"This is now one of my favorite events. To hear what awesome things these seniors have accomplished with such humility is absolutely inspiring," Johnson said afterwards.

Western Home Communities Chief Operating Officer Jerry Harris delivered opening remarks at the gathering. Enrique Ochoa, director of spiritual care at Western Home Communities, delivered the opening prayer.

Sponsors of the event included Western Home Communities, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and Cedar Valley Hospice.

Here are this year’s Eight Over 80 recipients:

Marlene Behn, 80, served for years on the Cedar Falls school board, Family and Children’s Council and numerous philanthropic organizations. She and her husband, Parke, were named Cedar Falls Representative Citizen of the Year in 1996 for extraordinary community involvement.

Diana Blake, 80, began teaching music in 1965 at Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools. She is a member of both the Cedar Falls and Waterloo municipal bands, director and member of the UNI New Horizons Band and founded an area bassoon band.

Eileen Kruse, 92, a retired registered nurse, created the first school nurse position at Ackley-Geneva schools, was a nurse supervisor for Hardin County Homemaker Health-Aide program and began missionary work with the Partners of the Americas organization, traveling across the world on medical missions.

Louise McGinnis, 84, worked as a nurse at Cedar Falls Lutheran Home, now NewAldaya Lifescapes, earned a speech pathology degree from the University of Northern Iowa and worked as a speech pathologist consultant for Head Start, AEA 7 and the Franklin, Butler, Bremer Counties Association. She served five years on the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission.

Nyle McMartin, who soon turns 81, is a retired John Deere skilled tradesman and U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran who has grown into one of Buchanan County’s leading conservationists. He served on the Buchanan County Conservation Board for 10 years and previously worked with Iowa State University Extension after retiring from Deere 27 years ago.

Paul Rider, 81, taught chemistry for more than 41 years at the University of Northern Iowa and served as assistant provost. A self-taught musician who plays 20 instruments, Rider was a driving force behind the Cedar Basin Jazz Festival and leads the Saints Dixieland Jazz Band.

Joan Stigler, 83, graduated at age 52 from Upper Iowa University with a bachelor’s degree in social work. She mentored teen parents and children in the juvenile probation system and volunteered in schools with low-income and at-risk students. She also chaired the Black Hawk County Board of Health.

Lois Wishmeyer, 92, has volunteered at Sartori Memorial Hospital (now MercyOne) and at the Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau for the past 15 years. In 2020, she received the Mayor’s Volunteer Award for commitment to her community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0