DES MOINES — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier garnered seven awards – including three first place prizes – at the 2023 Iowa Newspaper Association Convention and Awards Ceremony on Thursday night in Des Moines.
The Courier swept the category of Best Personality Feature Story, winning first, second, and third place. Donald Promnitz took the top honor in that category. First place awards also were won by Melody Parker for best news feature story and Jeff Reinitz for best breaking news photo.
In addition to writing and photography awards, The Courier received second place for community leadership in recognition of programs including Eight Over 80, Top Cedar Valley Nurses, 20 Under 40, Best of the Best and Employers of Choice. These programs seek nominations from the community with winners chosen either by a selection committee or through a vote of readers.
People are also reading…
“I love the diversity of your recognition programs," one of the judges wrote. "Being able to recognize people of all ages, from all walks of life is a great thing, and these sorts of programs take work – lots of work.”
“We are especially proud of this recognition. This reaffirms The Courier’s mission not just to report on the Cedar Valley but to be a positive part of the community,” Douglas Hines, regional editor for Lee Enterprises’ North Iowa group, said of the community leadership honor. “Courier journalists continue to bring to life the stories of the Cedar Valley, and the recognition of our peers is gratifying.”
Among the first-place winners, Parker's Nov. 25, 2021, news feature explored what happened to some of the 302 Samoyeds rescued from the White Fire Kennel near Manly three years earlier.
Promnitz's July 14, 2022, personality feature was about Diana Flett's record 31 years of delivering The Courier on a northern Cedar Falls route. Flett retired from the job in June.
Reinitz's Dec. 29, 2021, breaking news photo was of a Waterloo firefighter who had rappelled off a downtown bridge to save a woman in the icy Cedar River. He took photos and wrote a story about the evening rescue.
One of the judges wrote: “One heck of a photo – it shows the excitement that should come through in a breaking news photo.”
A judge also commented on a striking sports photo by Chris Zoeller that won a third place award. It is of Dike-New Hartford High School softball player Taylor Kvale diving for a ground ball during a game.
“This is such a great shot," the judge wrote. "I'm glad it got the play it did in the print edition. The photo is crisp and clear and shows incredible action.”
The Courier was judged in the largest class of Iowa newspapers, alongside papers like the Des Moines Register and Quad City Times. The 2023 Iowa Better Newspaper Contests were judged by the North Carolina Press Association. The full list of Courier awards, presented during a banquet at the convention, included:
Best personality feature story
- First Place – "Carrier delivered for a record 31 years" – Donald Promnitz.
- Second Place – "Of sound mind: Ancient therapy heals, restores body and soul" – Melody Parker.
- Third Place – "Continuing to serve: Kevin Dill turns his art into donations, focuses attention on dementia" – Melody Parker.
Best news feature story, First Place – "A new leash on life" – Melody Parker.
Best breaking news photo, First Place – Cedar River rescue – Jeff Reinitz.
Community leadership, Second Place – Courier community recognition programs – Janet Johnson, Kelly Balvanz, Melody Parker.
Best sports photo, Third Place – Laying out – Chris Zoeller.
Melody's memorable stories from 2022
It’s like a being a parent asked to choose their favorite child. “They’re all my favorites” is the standard response, or occasionally, “it depends on which day.”
When reporters were asked to choose their five favorite stories for 2022, my first thought was “how do I narrow the list?” It came down to a good narrative and the joy and inspiration I got from the people I interviewed.
These are the stories that are closest to my heart.
University of Northern Iowa professor emeritus and former Courier columnist Scott Cawelti tipped me off about Phil Pirages. Pirages, 77, is one of the nation’s most-respected rare book dealers and author of the new “Booked by Fate.” Now an Oregonian, Pirages graduated from Cedar Falls High School and UNI in the 1960’s. In our phone interview, Pirages described his “exotic” adventures in the esoteric world of medieval illuminated manuscripts, first editions and slightly tatty but charming collectible books. I could almost smell the sweet, musty old books as I wrote the story published earlier this month.
Cherie Dargan captured my imagination with the first heartwarming book in her five-part “Grandmother’s Treasures” series, “The Gift.” It was inspired by her marvelous collection of antique quilts and other heirlooms and the strong women in her family, especially her mom and aunts, who have been Dargan’s lodestars.
Milo Mead’s stunning domed clock cathedral was an impressive creation by the Cedar Falls woodworker. I wrote about the project last spring, detailing the 800 hours he spent drawing, designing, sawing and assembling the elaborate clock. It stands 5 ½ feet tall, measures 35 inches square, has multiple floors, detailed fretwork and a clock pendulum that chimes the hour.
In January, I wrote about Kevin Dill’s inspiring work as an advocate for all forms of dementia. Dill was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a degenerative and progressive form of dementia, nearly four years ago. Since retiring as director of Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs, Dill has devoted his efforts to hosting golf tournaments and other events for Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley and veteran’s projects. He also paints as a form of therapy and sells the artwork.
What could be more fun than hearing a bunch of young musicians mastering the monster guitar riff and raw power of AC/DC’s “Back in Black”? In August, I covered Amp Camp, the innovative summer music camp that is UNI’s version of “School of Rock.” Kids learn to play guitar, bass, drums and keyboards and sing rock, hip-hop, R&B, country and pop music. They break into bands, and Mutual Shock blew me away with their enthusiasm and talent.
Now 77, Phillip Pirages, a former Cedar Falls resident, is one of the nation’s top rare book dealers and author of the recently published memo…
Cherie Dargan's heirlooms, especially her collection of antique quilts, offer daily inspiration for her book series, “Grandmother’s Treasures.…
At Amp Camp, UNI’s version of “School of Rock,” kids learn to play guitar, bass, drums and keyboards and sing rock, hip-hop, R&B, country …
Milo Mead, a member and former president of the Cedar Valley Woodworkers Association, spent more than 800 hours and three years drawing, desig…
Kevin Dill was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a degenerative and progressive form of dementia, nearly four years ago. Since retiring as di…