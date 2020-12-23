Courier will publish E-edition on Christmas Day

To give our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend the holiday at home this year, we will not publish a printed newspaper on Friday, Christmas Day.
The online E-edition of the Courier will still be available to view on our website and can be accessed by visiting wcfcourier.com/eedition
We wish you the merriest of holidays!
5 ways COVID-19 hit home in the Cedar Valley in 2020
2020 will be remembered as the year the coronavirus upended nearly everything about our lives in the Cedar Valley. Staff writer Amie Rivers has been among those collecting stories about the damage that has been caused, and the hope we have for recovery.
A Northeast Iowa woman stuck on a cruise ship with confirmed coronavirus cases off the coast of California will disembark Monday with 3,500 other passengers into quarantine, her granddaughter confirmed.
As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.
Reicks said he's appreciative of any help that would come his way. But, like many other industries upended from coronavirus, he has little indication of what the future may bring.
"It almost sounds silly to ask, 'What is important to you now?' Because 'coronavirus' is coming out of that."
"It's a horrible domino effect, and it's going to affect our economy in Black Hawk for a long time."