Courier will publish E-edition on Christmas Day
Courier will publish E-edition on Christmas Day

  • Updated
Happy Holidays

To give our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend the holiday at home this year, we will not publish a printed newspaper on Friday, Christmas Day.

The online E-edition of the Courier will still be available to view on our website and can be accessed by visiting wcfcourier.com/eedition

We wish you the merriest of holidays!

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

