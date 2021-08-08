Courier, Weddings magazine to host free Weddings Event in Waterloo Aug. 29

WATERLOO – Save the date!

The Courier and Weddings magazine will host a Weddings Event on Aug. 29. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the newly renovated Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Plaza.

Admission is free.

The area’s finest wedding experts and professionals will be available to help couples plan the wedding of their dreams, including fashion, jewelers, reception locations, caterers, food trucks, wedding games such as photo booths, honeymoon travel and more.

Sponsors are Mara bridal store, Milroy’s Tuxedos, Our Stress-Free Wedding, Evolve Aesthetics and Regenerative Medicine and Cedar Falls Convention and Event Center/Hilton Garden Inn.

“We at The Courier are proud to host the 2021 Weddings Event. This is the premier showcase for wedding and bridal businesses in The Cedar Valley,” said David Adams, general manager. “The 2021 Weddings Event will provide everything from wedding preparations and plans all the way up to your big day. We will even have a sports corner with food, drinks and ball games on TV for those that want to relax for a bit. It is going to be a great time, and we look forward to seeing you there.”