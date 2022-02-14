Courier to honor outstanding nurses

WATERLOO — In unprecedented times and with the added strain of COVID-19, The Courier this year is celebrating nurses who put others first and have made a significant impact in their community and on their patients.

Ten honorees will be featured in a special section and online in honor of National Nurses Week on Sunday, May 8. Honorees are selected by a local panel of judges. Nominations are open to the public beginning Tuesday through March 14.

Nominate an outstanding nurses by visiting this link on wcfcourier.com — go.wcfcourier.com/nurses2022.

