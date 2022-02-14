 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Courier to honor outstanding nurses

Allison Wynes, a University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) nurse practitioner, does a Facebook live to her friends announcing she had received one of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the hospital in 2020.

 Joseph Cress, Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP

WATERLOO — In unprecedented times and with the added strain of COVID-19, The Courier this year is celebrating nurses who put others first and have made a significant impact in their community and on their patients.

Ten honorees will be featured in a special section and online in honor of National Nurses Week on Sunday, May 8. Honorees are selected by a local panel of judges. Nominations are open to the public beginning Tuesday through March 14.

Nominate an outstanding nurses by visiting this link on wcfcourier.comgo.wcfcourier.com/nurses2022.

