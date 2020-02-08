Courier takes home multiple Iowa Newspaper Association awards

DES MOINES -- The Courier garnered a number of awards in writing and design Friday at the Iowa Newspaper Association awards banquet.
Iowa newspaper editors, publishers and journalists gathered Friday at the INA annual convention in downtown Des Moines. Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg attended the evening banquet and spoke to the group.
First-place awards
Courier staff won first place for Best Editorial Pages.
Staff also won first place for Best Special Section-Editorial.
Second-place awards
- Best Headline Writing, staff
- Meta Hemenway-Forbes, Courier deputy editor, and Melody Parker, Courier special sections editor, nabbed a second-place award for Best Feature Pages.
- Tim Jamison, the Courier's local government reporter, garnered a second-place award for Coverage of Government and Politics.
- Melody Parker received a Best Blog second-place award for her gardening column, "Growing Things."
- Sports writers Doug Newhoff, Nick Petaros and Jim Nelson took home a second-place Best Sports Story for their series on sports betting in Iowa.
Third-place awards
- Staff writer Kristin Guess won third place for Best Use of Graphics.
- Staff writer Andrew Wind garnered third place for Coverage of Education.
- Courier staff won a third-place Total Newspaper Design award.