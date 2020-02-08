Courier takes home multiple Iowa Newspaper Association awards
Courier takes home multiple Iowa Newspaper Association awards

  • Updated
DES MOINES -- The Courier garnered a number of awards in writing and design Friday at the Iowa Newspaper Association awards banquet.

Iowa newspaper editors, publishers and journalists gathered Friday at the INA annual convention in downtown Des Moines. Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg attended the evening banquet and spoke to the group.

First-place awards

Courier staff won first place for Best Editorial Pages.

Staff also won first place for Best Special Section-Editorial.

Second-place awards

  • Best Headline Writing, staff
  • Meta Hemenway-Forbes, Courier deputy editor, and Melody Parker, Courier special sections editor, nabbed a second-place award for Best Feature Pages. 
  • Tim Jamison, the Courier's local government reporter, garnered a second-place award for Coverage of Government and Politics.
  • Melody Parker received a Best Blog second-place award for her gardening column, "Growing Things."
  • Sports writers Doug Newhoff, Nick Petaros and Jim Nelson took home a second-place Best Sports Story for their series on sports betting in Iowa.

Third-place awards

  • Staff writer Kristin Guess won third place for Best Use of Graphics.
  • Staff writer Andrew Wind garnered third place for Coverage of Education.
  • Courier staff won a third-place Total Newspaper Design award.
Kristin Guess

Kristin Guess has been a general assignment reporter and copy editor for the Courier for six years. She now covers the education beat.
Tim Jamison

Tim Jamison has covered city government in Waterloo since 1991.
Jim Nelson 012714

Jim Nelson covers University of Northern Iowa football, prep sports and myriad other sports, and has been honored statewide for his coverage of wrestling. He has been a sports reporter with the Courier since 1998.

jim.nelson@wcfcourier.com
070814bp-parker-melody-mug

Melody Parker

 BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
