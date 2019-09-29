WATERLOO — After five years of holding the same in-house fundraiser, The Courier’s Fundraising Committee decided it was time to go big and make a change.
Months of preparation led up to the official launch of “Courier Cares” on Sept. 1. Courier Cares was created with one thing in mind — impacting the Cedar Valley in a positive way.
This year’s focus was on students and teachers. Teachers had the opportunity to apply online telling The Courier why they deserved to win a classroom makeover and what they would do with the money to enhance their students’ education.
“It’s important to understand that we are more than just a local newspaper, we are a leader in our community and we need to act on that,” said Adam Bolander, circulation manager and an organizer of Courier Cares. “The community gives us so much in the way of news and information so that we can publish a product each day. It is only right that we give back.”
The goal for the fundraiser was to raise $1,000. The fundraising committee put on various events for Courier employees throughout the week of Sept. 16 to raise the funds, including a rooftop BBQ, virtual horse race betting, a root beer float cart, raffles, and its own rendition of “Chuck-A-Puck” using ping-pong balls. To cap off each day a “Price is Right” game was played on the Courier Cares makeshift game set.
At the end of the week the donations were counted revealing a total of $952 that will go towards the lucky winner’s classroom.
Courier staff reviewed all the applications and each employee voted to pick the winning classroom. The classroom has yet to be announced publicly. The Courier will be surprising them this fall.
