Courier staffers win first-place writing awards

DES MOINES — The Courier garnered two first place awards for writing and photography Thursday at the 2021 Iowa Newspaper Association contest banquet.

Iowa newspaper editors, publishers and journalists gathered at the INA annual convention in downtown Des Moines.

Courier reporter Andrew Wind received first place for coverage of education. And photojournalist Chris Zoeller received two awards, first place for best news feature photo and second place for best sports photo.

Of Wind’s article, the judges commented: “Words that paint a picture that I want to see more of.”

Of Zoeller’s feature photo, the judges stated: “Awesome photo! It was caught at the perfect time. Looks like fun.” And of his sports photo: “Fantastic picture. Truly a work of art.”

Former Courier reporter Amie River won third place for best news feature story, “Police forces find diversity a tough goal.”

Said the judges: “Another timely story — the lived experience of a multi-racial police officer and his view of what needs to happen to change the perception of police officers.”

