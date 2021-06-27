Courier seeks nominations for annual 20 Under 40 awards

WATERLOO — The Courier is accepting nominations for its annual 20 Under 40 awards.

The awards honor local leaders under 40 years old who exemplify the best of what’s to come in the Cedar Valley.

Nominate someone you believe meets the following criteria:

Dedication and success in their vocation.

A role model in their career.

Demonstrates leadership in their business and community.

Active community and volunteer participation.

Please be sure to include your address and phone number in the event further information is required. All information will be held in confidence.

Nominations may be made online at https://wcfcourier.com/forms/20_under_40_nominations/.

The deadline to nominate someone is Aug. 7.

