Courier seeks nominations for 20 Under 40 awards

WATERLOO — Nominations are being sought for the 20th edition of the Courier’s 20 Under 40 Awards.

Twenty Under 40 winners exemplify the best of what is yet to come in the Cedar Valley. That’s why The Courier has been presenting the awards every year since 2002.

The 20 Under 40 Awards go to 20 young business leaders who are dedicated to giving of themselves for the betterment of the community, as well as those closest to them. The program reaches across the Cedar Valley to recognize leaders of the future who are establishing themselves as people of profound influence.

The deadline for nominations is Aug. 6.

Shortly thereafter, a selection committee of representatives from the Cedar Valley business community will decide on the winners.

The recipients will be honored with feature stories about each winner in the November issue of the Cedar Valley Business Monthly.

They will be honored at an awards ceremony in November, and their stories will be published again in 20 consecutive weekday issues of The Courier over the December holidays.

Nominees must meet the following criteria to be considered for the award: dedication and success in their vocation; a role model in their career; demonstrates leadership in their business/community; active community and volunteer participation.

Nominations may be submitted by mail to 20 Under 40, 6915 Chancellor Drive Suite B, Cedar Falls IA 50613; or online at go.wcfcourier.com/20Under40.