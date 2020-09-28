Courier receives First Responder Award for 'outstanding' COVID coverage

The Courier was presented with a framed print of “First Responder,” a watercolor painted by Michael Broshar, a Waterloo native and local architect and artist. He painted the image to support the First Responders Fund, established in April by the Waterloo Community Foundation.

The effort raised funds for local police, fire and health care workers in response to the strain on local resources caused by the COVID-19 epidemic. The foundation challenged the community with an initial $5,000 match. The community responded by contributing an additional $29,325. Waterloo Police, Waterloo Fire, UnityPoint, MercyOne and Peoples Community Health Clinic each received $6,865.

Foundation President Wilfred Johnson said that “once again an urgent call was answered by our community, a show of our generosity for those who support the health and well-being of our community. This project aligns with our mission of helping Waterloo remain a vibrant community.”

In addition to cash donations, funds were raised through sales of Broshar’s print, which he donated, as well as T-shirts donated by Image Pointe.

In addition to the Courier, other recipients of the award include Waterloo Police, Waterloo Fire Rescue, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, KWWL, and Cedar Valley United Way.